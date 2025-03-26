Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux are currently one of the country's faves

The Tanzania singer who recently touched down in the country is up and about as he gets invited to speak at a music event

The Showbiz indoor occasion, featuring top industry players from across Africa, has generated much anticipation

Nollywood content creator Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, is already making an impact in Nigeria.

The Tanzania singer will be holding a lecture on Showbiz101 workshop and creative camp from 26 to 30 March.

Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux to speak at a showbiz event in Nigeria. Credit: @jumajux

Sharing a flyer of the event, the organisers revealed that Ololufe hitmaker will be teaching and impacting young talents at the workshop and making the next global got for the continent.

The event, set to be held at Alliance Française Ikoyi Lagos, features other industry stakeholders from Nigeria and other African countries.

Nigerians express pride at Priscilla Ojo's Juma Jux. Credit: @jumajux

Juma wrote:

"The world is coming to Lagos for a creative disruption & I’ll be pulling up to see all my inlaws!

"Don’t miss the Showbiz101 workshop & creative camp from March 26th to 30th. The opportunities are endless. Powered by @bridgeafric."

See the flyer below:

Nigerians react to Priscilla Ojo’s husband’s impact

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adelakoku wrote:

"It is the confidence in him, ehhhh. Free spirit positive vibes all the time."

ufaurstina said:

"See how active he suddenly becomes 😂as he Don see him wife 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. We Pisces have a great effect on our love ones . We will attend our Inlaw."

njokufaustina wrote:

"Our in love 🥰, sorry in-law 😂😂, priscy’s ololufe, we welcome you to Nigeria 🇳🇬."

festus_ag said:

"The world has been to Lagos for creatives. And you’re welcome to Lagos for creativity to enhance your music 🎶. Your welcome once again."

inspired_cards said:

"My Naija people. Here are my top five Juma-Jux songs: I’ll be There ft. Patoranking. Shugga Daddy ft DJ Tarico etc. Sina Neno. Lucky Now ft. Bien/ Maboss ft. Bill Nass. (Si Mimi and Ololufe mi are national anthems already). Go listen and thank me later👌🏾🙏🏾❣️."

kyrian.chioma reacted:

"Me am seeing that Mr Juma will really help a lot of young creatives in Nigeria to rise to stardom....God bless you in advance sir....."

ya.ba.gi said:

"You're welcome our inlaw 🔥🔥 trust your in-laws naaah oshey!!!! U are already in Lagos 🇳🇬 I can't wait."

ufaurstina reacted:

festus_ag wrote:

chikadibia_light_ said:

"Abeg my brother don't listen to ur inbox, some of our women wear shame like clothes."

Priscilla Ojo receives husband

Still on the couple, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo, was overjoyed as she welcomed her husband, Juma Jux, to Nigeria.

The social media influencer, who had arrived in the country earlier for her mother's movie premiere held over the weekend, couldn't hide her excitement as she greeted her husband at the airport.

Videos circulating online captured the moment Priscilla prepared to pick up Juma and the heartfelt hug they shared when they reunited at the arrival section of in the airport.

