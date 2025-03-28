A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media following the completion of his house

In a video, he showed off the transformation of the building which he built from scratch into a magnificent edifice

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's dream of owning a home finally came to fruition, and he took to social media to share his joy.

The proud homeowner posted a video showing the incredible transformation of his property, from its humble beginnings to its current majestic state.

Nigerian man builds fine mansion from scratch Photo credit: @callmerenzo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man congratulates himself over new house

The video, shared by @callmerenzo on TikTok, gave viewers a glimpse into his journey of building a house from scratch.

His excitement was overwhelming in the video as he revealed the stunning end result, leaving many in awe of his achievement.

In his simple yet heartfelt caption, he reflected his gratitude and pride in his achievement which served as evidence of his hardwork.

"Congratulations to me. We made it," he said.

Nigerian man proudly shows off his new house Photo credit: @callmerenzo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shows off new house

The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages and accolades on TikTok, with many users praising the homeowner's perseverance and dedication.

Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and support, celebrating his amazing accomplishment.

@Play boi said:

"Congratulations bro. As long as I rotate my phone Congratulations would also reach me."

@Billionz_dollar_baby said:

"This one sweet me even if I no know you. Congrats more wins your house sharp."

@kelex0465 wrote:

"God I dey shout to you when I dey pray. If so Abeg forgive me!!!!! Abeg how una dey run this thing Abeg???"

@NiÇe___ said:

"Omo see house congratulations brother I hope I start mine and finish mine successfully."

@𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐃Ø said:

"Congratulations I pray you get to an higher level and u want you to also wish me to get my own one day."

@endurance said:

"I dey watch the video dey smile blood. God way do your own go run my own soon amen."

@OKE said:

"Congratulations Bro I tap from your grace May God run am for me and my brother soon."

@BIG_FLËXAR said:

"Congrats bro, more wins, ur house sharp and I pray for mine too."

@freaky funds said:

"Congrats bro the God wey run am for you go run am for me I tap from your grace brr."

@yuan said:

"Congrats bro. I see your house my heart dey beat. Me self need something like this soon oooo."

@God Favorite said:

"Congratulations bro I pray my congratulations hit me this year can’t wait to use this sound and it will com to pass Amen."

@ASK OF BIG FAM said:

"Congratulations bro. Abeg that gate man house na how many rooms Dey inside ???"

@pretty destiny said:

"Congratulations to you dear more wins, and I also tap from your grace."

@Y’allmeetbeauty said:

"Congratulations dear. I won’t stop typing congratulations until it’s my turn."

@Holyboydivine reacted:

"Congratulations bro more wins. I will keep congratulating others until it’s my turn to be congratulated."

@Favour favour reacted:

"Congratulations, everything is shouting luxury, the settings, everything is amazing."

@chidex addex:

"Bro congratulations congratulation, bro your house too much over sharp bro more wins I tap from your congratulations my bro your house over bam."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng