Lagos came alive with an exciting fusion of music and football as Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa and Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong shared a memorable moment that has left Naija fans buzzing.

On March 26, 2025, GoldMyne TV took to Instagram Reels to share a captivating video of the two icons exchanging pleasantries, a meeting that instantly caught the attention of many.

The clip captures Ekong, a well-respected figure in Nigerian football, warmly acknowledging the Fuji legend in a moment filled with mutual admiration.

The encounter took place shortly after Ekong’s return from international duty, where he led the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Osupa, widely celebrated for his electrifying performances and deep connection to Yoruba culture, expressed his admiration for Ekong’s leadership on the pitch in the caption accompanying the post. As expected, fans on X quickly picked up on the video, praising the moment as a beautiful representation of Nigerian culture—where music and football, two of the country’s biggest passions, seamlessly intertwine.

The contrast between Osupa’s high-energy charisma and Ekong’s composed demeanour created a striking balance, further highlighting the richness and diversity of Nigerian talent across different fields.

Reactions as Osupa and Ekonh link up

Super Eagles’ draw sparks fan and celebrity reactions

Following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, frustration has spread across social media, with fans venting their disappointment. Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo responded by limiting the comments on his Instagram page to curb the backlash, as many Nigerians expressed their anger over the team’s performance.

Saheed Osupa and Super eagles skipper William Troost-Ekong Shared link up in Lagos.

Source: Twitter

The reaction wasn’t limited to football enthusiasts alone, as gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey also weighed in on the situation. The renowned minister joined other Nigerians in criticizing the national team, emphasizing the need for better performances in upcoming matches. The draw has reignited conversations about the Super Eagles' form and their chances of securing a World Cup spot.

Troost-Ekong flaunts adorable family online

Recall that Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong flaunted his adorable family on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

The Super Eagles stand-in captain is happily married to his long-time partner, Molly, and they share beautiful children.

To mark a special milestone, the Al-Kholood star is celebrating his daughter's fourth birthday spectacularly.

