Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier suffered a big blow against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles played a devastating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Nigerian fans have descended on the players, forcing them to limit interactions on their social media pages

Super Eagles players are making moves to protect themselves after Nigerian football fans took to social media to express their feelings towards the players after yesterday's game.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a devastating draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, which further blew their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles stars before kickoff of the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Source: Instagram

Nigeria took the lead through Victor Osimhen's header in the 74th minute, but a lack of concentration in defence helped Tawanda Chirewa equalise for Zimbabwe in the closing minutes.

Nigeria remain fourth in Group C with seven points, behind Rwanda and Benin, who have eight points each and group leaders South Africa who have 13 points.

The initial hope Nigerians had that the team could qualify after beating Rwanda in Kigali quickly disappeared after the draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Ndidi limits Instagram comments

Nigerians have been expressing their dissatisfaction on social media with many going out of the way to insult the players and call them out under their posts.

This has forced midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to limit his comment section on his Instagram page after sharing a post early this morning with pictures from the game captioned “Solidarity.”

Ndidi only allowed verified Instagram accounts to make comments, limiting unverified users, who have the possibility of being a troll and faceless accounts.

The Leicester City midfielder was one of those who could keep their head up high after pulling strings in midfield, contributing to the attack and protecting the defence.

Wilfred Ndidi screams during Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Source: Instagram

The former Genk midfielder will return to his club, where they are currently in danger of relegation to the EFL Championship, where they played last season.

The Super Eagles will converge again in June for the international friendly, and one reported fixture is against Russia, who are still under FIFA ban which has been in effect since 2022.

There could be less interaction between the team and Nigerians in June as the games will be played in Europe, with only Nigerians in diaspora possibly attending.

The 2016 Premier League champions have struggled under Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over after a short spell at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Ndidi has been one of the shining lights for the Foxes this season despite the challenges, playing in multiple roles, including as an attacking midfielder under former manager Steve Cooper.

He was close to leaving the team last summer after his contract expired and had interest from multiple clubs but opted to renew his contract and continue with at the King Power Stadium until 2027, as noted by Premier League.

Chelle reacts to Eagles’ draw

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle reacted after Nigeria played a devastating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday.

The manager was disappointed at the result and admitted that the team made some mistakes which cost them victory even though they were the best team.

