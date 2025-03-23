Nollywood veteran actor Jide Kosoko has spoken about the sex-for-roles discussion trailing the movie industry

The movie star was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast when he shared what some actresses are determined to do for fame

Jide Kosoko’s disclosure on the matter raised mixed feelings among Nigerians with many of them taking sides

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has spoken about the sex-for-roles epidemic in the movie-making industry.

The film star was the latest guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast when he shared his hot take on the controversial topic.

According to Jide Kosoko, if a producer wants an actress to warm his bed for a role and she refuses, she can go because nobody can force her. He however added that if the person wants the role by all means, that means she is ready to dance to his tune.

Nigerians react as Jide Kosoko speaks on sex for roles in Nollywood. Photos: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko however clarified that he is not saying the filmmaker was right to demand such from the actress but if the person falls for the producer’s demands, then it is between both of them and doesn’t concern the world.

In his words:

“I don’t understand, if I say I need you to come and warm my bed so that I can give you this role, and you say no, you don’t want, Go! You don’t want! They cannot force you to that. If anybody introduces anything to you, if you’re not interested, say no. But if you want that role by all means, that means you want to dance to his tune. I’m not saying he’s right to have introduced that to you but if he says it one way or the other, and you fall to it, that’s your business, how does that concern the whole world?”

What some actresses do for fame - Jide Kosoko

Also, Jide Kosoko shared the great lengths some actresses go to for fame. According to the Nollywood veteran, some ladies come into the industry with the determination that if they sleep with one or two people, their name will be out there and he even knows of a few who did that.

Sex for roles: Jide Kosoko shares messy things some actresses do for fame. Photo: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

She said:

“All these sex for roles thing, forget about it, I know some ladies that are equally coming into the industry with determination that ‘by the time I sleep with this, sleep with that, I will get my name. I know of some popular actresses, I know of even a magistrate.”

Jide Kosoko also said:

“How will you accept to go and sleep with someone? How much do you trust yourself and your ability to deliver?”

See the video snippet below:

Reactions as Jide Kosoko speaks on ‘bed for roles’ in Nollywood

Jide Kosoko’s hot take on the ‘bed for roles’ situation in Nollywood went viral and it was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians:

Brosthrone said:

“Make baba no come out next week say them force am oh 😂.”

Rich____kinging said:

“Funny but facts 💯 you can't be force to do what you don't like regardless unless you also want to do it.”

Mc_scofyshort wrote:

“Daddy don shake table oooo 😂😂😂.”

Wisdombusybrain said:

“The prize most of your fav paid behind closed doors to become famous go shock you.”

Theevocalidol said:

“Sad reality of life 😢.”

Gboyegarr wrote:

“Na only inside tv them actress dey form. Having works in hotel they use for location in the past. They book like 3-5 room for the lead role , costumier, continuity & camera team. come in hundreds and boom the ladies get to hustle customers. Most of them ends up in hotel customers room for the night. I don’t rate most of ur favourite.”

Michphillips_crestproduction said:

“Most stories behind fame are horrible. If you hear what your mentor did to get to that point where you are looking up to, hmm, you’ll know why pots get so hot before foods are done. And these are not only happening in film industry, Check other industries too including politics.”

Benvicko wrote:

“Nah why error dey plenty for their movie? S*x over talent.”

Young_pablozy said:

“If to say Nedu still Dey there, Werey for don drop names 😂.”

Henry_aniegboka_ said:

“Nedu for say "I know two ladies but I don't want to mention their names "😂.”

Shirley_omon_ wrote:

“There is always an option 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Onyinye_joy3030 said:

“Na now I miss nedu hin for don wyn baba jide make him mention names 😂.”

Agwemel_costume said:

“This man has been in the industry for decades. I believe whatever thing he says. This things actually cut across all works of life.”

Kanayo O Kanayo speaks on sex for roles

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo O Kanayo was recently on The Honest Bunch where he spoke about the dark side of Nollywood and the things that happen behind closed doors, which have stunted the industry's growth.

He also spoke about his acting career and how long he wanted it to last. During his conversation with Nedu and his gang, KOK revealed that homosexuality is predominant in the movie industry.

The actor also shared that Nollywood is currently riddled with young girls and ladies who can't act but have been able to find their way into the industry through the backdoor.

