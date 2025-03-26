A video going around on social media saw Hanks Anuku, a veteran Nollywood actor, visit social media personality Shatta Bandle

Fans were shocked and happy to see the actor looking well and sound following numerous unfavourable rumours about him

Hanks Anuku looked cheerful as he and Bandle hailed each other, leaving internet users with much to say

Hanks Anuku has resurfaced on social media, giving netizens what to talk about. A video of the 65-year-old veteran Nollywood actor visiting Ghana has been making the rounds online.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, there were times when the actor was rumoured to have been mentally ill. However, shortly after that, Anuku buzzed the internet after he made a stunning appearance for a movie occasion.

Actor Hanks Anuku's visit to Shatta Bandle trends. Credit: @shatta_bandle, @ha1962anukuha

The veteran star was seen wearing a shining gold agbada outfit that made him look dapper. Pictures of the industry icon went viral online as many shared their astonishment about his physical demeanour.

Meanwhile, according to the fresh clip, Hanks had visited Shatta Bandle, a Ghanaian social media influencer and socialite. The video captured the moment Hanks stepped into Bandle's apartment, all smiles and fit despite being 65.

Shatta Bandle looked like he had been anticipating his visit and immediately burst into a bright smile and began hailing Anuku. He had said that the actor's watch alone was enough to buy some people's luxury cars, and called him "money fear devil."

Actor Hanks Anuku looks good in his agbada attire. Credit: @ha1962anukuha

The video has now gone viral and attracted reactions from so many Nigerians online, who have loved the actor from his young 'bad boy' acting days.

See the video below:

Recall that Hanks Anuku made it to the news over his poor condition. Legit.ng previously reported that Anuku called on the attention of the state government to come to his aid.

The actor's disturbing message about appreciating people while they are alive spurred so many reactions online.

Hanks Anuku's visit to Shatta Bandle spurs reactions

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed Hanks Anuku's visit to Shatta Bandle. Read some reactions below:

@vom__93 said:

"Hanka anuku in shatta bandle voice 😍."

@mali.mally said:

"This man Jes*s is alive and sound and people are spreading fake stories."

@anna_baiden said:

"Ahh but didn’t shatta bundle fix his teeth 🦷 recently? What happened."

@ricch_llod said:

"The hole loli wood.... bundle go kill person ooo😍😍😍."

@tankgod4da_sts said:

"The poor shut up😂 pray make lucky udu no remember you later."

@kingz_autoconnect said:

"Wetin Hanks dey do with this shorter bandle."

@its.samed_one said:

"Money fear devil 😂😂😂."

@director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"I always admire you ❤️😍😍❤️😂😂😂😂."

Hank Anuku reportedly gets healed

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Hank Anuku’s presence at Pastor Paul Enenche’s church for deliverance caused a buzz.

A video trended online of the movie star after he reportedly received healing on his dislocated arm at the church.

The viral clip sparked a series of reactions from social media users, with some of them raising questions about the said 'miracle'.

