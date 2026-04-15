The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed rumours about insecurity at JAMB examination centres and assured the public that no credible threats were identified

Authorities deployed additional personnel and strengthened surveillance nationwide to ensure a safe environment for candidates

The police urged candidates and parents to ignore unverified social media reports and rely on official communication channels

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports questioning the safety of some examination centres ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Authorities described the circulating claims as false and urged the public to rely on verified information.

Police officers have been deployed to examination centres nationwide ahead of the 2026 JAMB exercise.

Source: Facebook

The police, in a public statement released on Wednesday, April 15, said concerns raised by parents and candidates had been noted, prompting additional steps to secure examination venues across the country.

Police dismiss rumours, assure public safety

The examination is scheduled to begin on April 16, with candidates expected to sit for the test at designated centres nationwide.

The police said there was no credible threat to any location, particularly in the North Central region where the rumours were most prominent.

To reinforce safety, the force announced the deployment of personnel to examination venues. Officers have been assigned to visible and discreet operations to prevent disruption during the exercise.

Security measures include routine patrols, checks around examination facilities and the positioning of rapid response units in key areas. The police also confirmed coordination with other security agencies to monitor developments and respond quickly to any concerns.

Nationwide deployment and coordinated security measures

The force warned that any attempt to interfere with the examination process would attract swift action. It stated that individuals or groups planning to cause disturbances would be identified and prosecuted.

Candidates and their families were assured that arrangements had been made to create a secure environment for the conduct of the examination. The police encouraged candidates to arrive early at their centres and comply with all guidelines set by examination authorities.

They also advised candidates to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to security personnel stationed at venues.

Members of the public were cautioned against spreading unverified claims, particularly on social media platforms. The police urged citizens to depend only on updates from official channels.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JAMB announces start of 2026 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB fixed January 26 as the start date for the sale of application forms for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The announcement was contained in a photostatement signed by the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and published on the Board’s official X handle on Tuesday, January 13.

According to the statement, the exercise covers admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng