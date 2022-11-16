Since Monday, November 14, 2022, when a viral video of a scruffy-looking man roaming the streets of Benin, alleged to be veteran actor Hanks Anuku, social media has been held agog

There have been several contradicting reports made about the veteran actor's health, one by Shan George claiming Hanks is fine

While actresses Adanma Luke and Nancy Iheme have both come out to slam Shan George's claim and disclose that Hanks Anuku is not doing well and is unstable

Legit.ng reached out to a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Jude Orhorha, who spoke on the situation

A recent viral video of a mentally unstable man roaming the streets of Benin, Edo state, alleged to be the veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku, sparked different emotions of pity and hurt online.

Hanks used to be popular for his unique acting swagger and vocal dexterity in his heydays. However, seeing that viral video of the man alleged to be Hanks roaming the street has left a very sour taste in the mouth of many.

Different contradicting reports have emerged online since the viral video surfaced. Some of the reports claimed it isn't Hanks in the video, while other colleagues of the actor have confirmed that the actor is not in the best state of mind and needs help.

To find out the truth about Hanks Anuku's health Legit.ng reached out to a veteran actor and a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Jude Orhorha.

During a chat, Jude revealed that the true condition of Hanks couldn't be confirmed.

He disclosed that the AGN is actively working to find out the truth. While also preparing for immediate medical help for Hanks if the situation regarding his mental health was true.

Jude Orhorha said:

"I'm in no position to talk about Hank's health, but I can say that the Actors Guild of Nigeria is working to find out the truth. The real issue here is that nobody knows the real truth."

However, Orhorha did assure us that once he has verified information about Hanks, he will get back to us, but for now, he wouldn't want to say too much.

"Hank Anuku isn't okay; stop with the lies," Actress Adanma Luke insists, knocking Shan George, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Adanma Luke had taken to social media to weigh in on the disturbing video alleged to be that of veteran actor Hanks Anuku, which has left many concerned.

Adanma, in a post via her Instastory, insisted that Hanks wasn't okay amid reports of the veteran actor being unstable.

According to Luke, her colleagues like Shan George were only covering up for Hanks as she appealed to them to stop the lies and let the public know the truth about the veteran actor.

