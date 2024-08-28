Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku buzzed the internet as he made a stunning appearance for a movie occasion

Nollywood veteran Hanks Anuku surprised netizens with his striking appearance at a recent movie event.

The actor was seen wearing a luxurious gold agbada, confidently posing for the camera in various stances.

In a video compilation, Hanks is shown posing with uniformed men who were eager to take photos with him.

Despite previous rumours about his health, Hanks looked fit and healthy in his latest appearance.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Netflix Movies Loading.”

See his post below:

Hanks Anuku trends online

official_mr.rainy:

"King of Nollywood, no caping."

royalty_ziggy_d_last_don:

"Baba blike Say na pr you been de do dat time o.Happy to see My baddest movie guy back."

beegram001:

"Grace all over you great tall and handsome man..More and more blessings await you.. Legend."

@KEl_Vi_NN:

This guy don finally well abi?

@JaeEffie:

"Does he need all that security? When did he leave rehab sef."

@everydaycrush1:

"Very ugly outfit called agbada. At least the yorubas now have something to be proud of."

@Sirfreshsemi:

"Shebi dem say he run mad one time? Glad he's good and he looks healthy and sharp right here."

@Misturrah:

"He’s finally out of rehabilitation,that’s good for him."

@mrmohkdper:

"What's the name of the material of this Agbada he's wearing? I kind of like it."

omolara.adeola.311:

"Allahamdulilahi. for your life, for taking you out of the darkness and bringing you out to the light."

amigo_favor:

"I’m happy for you Man, Mr one in a million you undergo a tough journey & successful made it happen, kudos Big Hanks."

Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay and called on her colleagues to stop lying.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

