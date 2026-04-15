A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a video of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The young lady mentioned that she saw the Lagos State Governor on her street and that he stopped to buy something

She also mentioned what the governor bought in the video she posted online, which showed his face and aides

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share her experience after she spotted Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on her street.

The lady couldn’t contain her joy in the video as she was seen holding her camera while standing not very close to the governor, who was surrounded by his aides and security details.

Lady goes viral after sharing clip of Sanwo-Olu on her street. Photo Source: Tiktok/iyanuoluwapo112, Lagosstate.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Lady draws attention to Governor Sanwo-Olu

In the video, the lady added a caption that mentioned what the governor stopped to do on her street in Lagos State.

What she mentioned made many people react to what the governor did in the TikTok video.

Lagos lady spots Governor Sanwo-Olu, reveals what he bought.Photo Source: Tiktok/iyanuoluwapo112

Source: TikTok

The young lady, @iyanuoluwapo112, added a caption to the video that read:

“Governor Sanwo-Olu stopped at my street junction to buy boli, he was so calm and adorable.”

The video shows the governor speaking to a woman who sells what he needed in that location.

After @iyanuoluwapo112 uploaded the video online, many people took to the comment section of the post to speak about the governor and the lady.

Reactions as lady sees Governor Sanwo-Olu

Omoge Saida added:

"The format don cast, Election don dey come."

dhino_graphics said:

"Why he no buy last year."

Yusuf Ayinla noted:

"Una still dey fall for this format!….okay ooo."

JUNE 09 shared:

"Since all this days why he no come out come buy bole, we know the matter already."

goksexchange said:

"You expect him to be a nuisance before which one is his so calm."

Frank Dreamboy Wear wrote:

"If to say you no write am there I no even sabi the governor."

TOP ESSENTIALS BY FEYI noted:

"My friend how much u collect wey u Dey smile like this."

OLAIFA asked:

"Hope you say you no bill am this wan wey you dey smile like this so."

Kashamadupe shared:

"Love song + sanwo Olu buying boli how does that relate people are just caleazy."

ISLAMIYAH wrote:

"Any small thing he is so calm!! He suppose Dey act like agbero before?? He don buy boli for you abi."

user63693977691055 added:

"Dey play because anoda election dey come make una dey play for der?"

Timileyin Omotere noted:

"All this one way he Dey do no really concern us . if he like make he stop buy garri and epa🥜 i no go still vote."

Big fish said:

"Election don Dey come Metcheew."

Watch this video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man identified as Tokunbo Omolase has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to introduce a dress code for ladies in the state.

He appealed, expressing displeasure over a lady’s outfit, saying she wore a crop top while going from Bariga to Lekki in a public bus.

Man insists Sanwo-Olu is his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 27-year-old man named Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu from Delta State said that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is his father.

He said his mother told him the governor is his father, and he believes her. He also went to court to ask for a DNA test to confirm it. His lawyer is also asking the governor to do the DNA test so they can know the truth.

Source: Legit.ng