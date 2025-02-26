Nigerian comedian Deeone has made more shocking accusations against his social media commentator Verydarkman

Recall that the entertainer earlier shared a glimpse of the alleged evidence he has against VDM and his best friend involved in gay sex

Following that, Deeone shared some documentation he was working on alongside the police claiming that the dark model was a girl child molester

Nigerian comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin has made new allegations against social media activist Verydarkman.

The humour merchant who earlier accused VDM and his best friend Kokopee of being gay lovers surfaced with another incriminating report on the activist.

Deeone, still in Abuja, claimed to have evidence that Verydarkman is involved with underage girls and has reported the matter to the Minister of Education.

He emphasised that he would not publicise the evidence on social media but intends to follow the proper channels to ensure VDM is held accountable.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate acknowledged his critics. He noted that any misunderstandings may come from his communication style.

Deeone, however, clarified that his ultimate goal is to achieve a positive result.

Watch his video below:

Deeone’s allegations against Verydarkman trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

royalline_kennel_official wrote:

"From say he be gayyyy now na nacking Bebes Oga stay one place na make u no de confuse thunde&."

danielemmanuel7070 said:

"This guy nah fool. Make i go concentrate on my life abeg. Since 1 month i dun deh wait make them pour spit for VDM face all of them nah just cho cho cho to promote e page no evidence while person una wan pour spit for e face deh talk with evidence. Abeg i give up."

aghedogifted wrote:

"@comediandeeone If you cannot present evidence on social media, why do you come on social media to disturb us with the allegations… take your disturbance to the court the same way you want to take ur evidence to court."

dominacovy said:

"The fact that you're not pouring your evidence online shows how intelligent and educated you are. Weldon."

iamomegaboy wrote:

"This is very simple if all this allegations are wrong VDM should sue Deeone simple . He has always advised people to go to court when ever he makes allegations against them what then is holding him."

callmeifeanyi said:

"Only Legend understands the game going on here! It's always good to give people a taste of their own medicine."

its_gabbee wrote:

"Hat£rs can go and cry blood🪣😂 @comediandeeone has come to stay,there’s nothing any of you can do about it."

vivgeneral1982 said:

"Keepup the good work, the guy thinks he is a saint."

chokolate_g wrote:

"An intelligent person don’t go about flying evidences online, if you have any incriminating evidence take it to the right authorities, the other one na better attention seeker suffering from main character syndrome, if it’s not revolving around him then it’s not him."

Deeone dares VDM to sue him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone thrashed Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.

He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

