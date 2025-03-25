Reekado Banks hinted at a problematic figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry while expressing his frustration

The singer’s tweet followed an earlier post about exposing someone hindering young talents, stirring speculation among fans

Reactions on X ranged from curiosity about the person’s identity to fans requesting financial help from the artist

Nigerian music star Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has set social media ablaze with a cryptic tweet, with fans buzzing.

The singer posted a follow-up tweet on March 25, 2025, to his earlier tweet from the same day, vowing to expose a powerful figure in the entertainment industry who is either 'clueless' or 'demonic' and is frustrating budding talents.

Reekado Banks clarifies that Don Jazzy is not the person he referred to in his recent tweet. Photo Credit: @donjazzy/@reekadobanks

Source: Twitter

The use of 'Baba J,' a nickname often linked to Don Jazzy, along with the strong Yoruba insult 'oloriburuku' (meaning a useless or cursed person), has fuelled speculation about who Reekado Banks might be targeting.

What Reekado Banks tweeted earlier

At first, Reekado Banks tweeted about a "demonic and clueless" individual in one corner of the entertainment industry whose primary motive is to sign budding talents and then slow them down. In his words,

"One day , I’ll take an interview to talk about someone in the corners of the entertainment industry , who’s either absolutely CLUELESS or plain DEMONIC.

Somehow , the brightest budding talents fall in their lap and either through cluelessness or pure demonic activities , they agree to policies that effectively slow these talents down and for some other talents , frustrate them out of pursuing their dreams.

One day …"

In a follow-up tweet, Reekado Banks cleared the air, likely because fans suspected he was referring to his former boss, Don Jazzy. The singer made it clear that he wasn’t talking about Don Jazzy. He said:

"It may not be obvious to you all , but I’m definitely not referring to Baba J 🥴. Ejo lol , pls n thanks . That said , oloriburuku gbaaaa , ni Eni to mo n so yi !"

See the post here:

Fans react to Reekado Banks' revelation

@omojaytee2 said:

"Leave noise and do the needful"

@numberonetweep replied:

"Oga if you sef no wan talk, better make you rest. No disturb us for here"

@GrokProfit said:

"If it’s not Don Jazzy, then who is it? If you’re not ready to name names, forget the online rants and give us a banger instead!"

@Bulls_eyes0 replied:

"All these one is full paparazzi… oga want to release either a single or album hence all this build up shinanigan.. when would this nonsense stop"

@popsynightmare2

"I know its hard to get over the trauma and stuff but together we will defeat that industry bully called @wizkidayo im here for you reekado 💪"

@Mautiin01 said:

"If you no use your @ or call the person make, make you sef getat abeg"

@sdiamond29 said:

"Okay you are clarifying gradually…At least,we know Don baba is out of the picture now…More clues pls.."

@1stsonofdavido commented

"You too mumu , wizkid called you f00l and told you to take down the trash music you did with him during End sars , what did you do about it? Na now you wan com dey rant 🤣🤣"

Reekado Banks’ Mavin Days on Legit.ng

Reekado Banks, in a previously published Legit.ng article, clarified that he left Mavin Records without any disagreement, contrary to popular belief.

Reekado Banks shares more details about Don Jazzy rumours following "demon" tweet. Photo Credit: @donjazzy/@reekadobanks

Source: Twitter

Speaking on a podcast with Daddy Freeze, he shared that he was doing well after parting ways with his former boss.

He also spoke about his relationship with Don Jazzy and its impact on his career, earning praise from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng