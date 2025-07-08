Nigerian reality TV star, Josephina Otabor, widely known as Phyna, has shared her hot takes about the forthcoming elections

Phyna went online to share her thoughts about Peter Obi, a member of the Coalition Party ADC, and Sowore, a well-known activist

Her conclusion on who is fit to contest in the 2027 presidential elections ignited a heated argument on social media

Massive reactions have trailed a recent tweet by Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna, after she spoke about the 2027 presidential elections.

Recall that the clamour for Peter Obi to represent the Coalition Party in the forthcoming elections reignited unending conversations online. While Sowore has not officially declared his intentions to run for presidency, many have been silently rooting for him.

Phyna's recent tweet sparked a heated debate on social media after she asked if Omoyele Sowore will be contesting.

She noted that the activist seems like Nigeria's only hope, as Peter Obi is no saint himself. Her comment triggered backlash online, with many dragging her for making such a statement

Phyna's tweet reads:

"Is @YeleSowore going to contest in 2027? If yes, sir I am personally ready. Because from what I just saw even obi is not a saint.🥹 sowore is looking like our only hope at this point."

See the post below:

Phyna spurs reactions over mention on Sowore, Peter Obi

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@digital6ix said:

"The only way to get attention in Nigeria is to mention Peter Obi name. LOL."

@bochins_gadgets said:

"Obi never said he is a saint..."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Babe this one no be HOH matter o… Jusy dey observe so you can understand wetin dey occur fess."

@segun_oalabi said:

"Obi has never called himself a saint anyways but neither is Sowere a saint - I was a big supporter of Sowere in 2019, but he also has his flaws and e plenty die."

@peterchinonsod said:

"Your vote is just one, go girl, no body is stopping you."

@kachi_me said:

"Why are they comparing everyone to peter OBI... why is she not comparing her candidate to Tinubu or Atiku... 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@_thatjudith22 said:

"This one wey like clout pass anything. Make una no give am that attention abeg."

@swt_juie said:

"If you don’t know Obi then you no know am! So you think Obi will play with these criminals 😢 Dey play! He is called Okwute for a reason."

@juicy_giftyy said:

'He's not saint OBI he's Peter Gregory OBI , let that name sink in your head girl, he had integrity, he's transparent and he has conscience, you're just looking for attention, you've only one vote , don't ever compare both ever again ok , vote your sowore without any form of de marketing PETER OBI, and yes He's an honest man and you can't deny that 👏."

@fizzglam siad:

"Nurse , your patient has escaped oooo… Inukwa. Tufiakwa. God forbid."

