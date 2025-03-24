Do2dtun has reacted to the ongoing saga involving singer Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus in a series of posts online

A fan had tried to defend the clergy that he was not against paying music ministers, but he was against the amount charged by the singers

The media personality blew hot while sharing his own perspective about the ongoing controversial saga

Media personality, Dotun Ojuolape, aka, Do2dtun has joined the controversial conversation surrounding Pastor Femi Lazarus and singer Timi Dakolo.

The hype man, who recently reacted to Portable's video where he was blasting his colleague, Saheed Osupa tweeted about reactions online.

Do2dtun replies fans over tweet. Photo credit@do2dtun/@timidakolo/@femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

A fan known had tried to defend the clergy over his utterance, and Do2dtun was not comfortable with his post.

In one of his tweets, Do2dtun asserted that if churches cannot afford Kirk Franklin, they should go for Chioma Jesus. He added that if a pastor can charge for bible school, why can't gospel singers also make charges.

He pointed that the likes of Don Meon, Cece Winans, Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore can never be called for free to perform.

Do2dtun sends message on X. Photo credit@do2dtun

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun shares more tweets

In another post on X, the media personality who recently bowed out of broadcasting claimed that a lot of people have played God. He added that they have defocused the gospel, and they have been paid for sharing the same gospel, but another person should not be paid for singing about the gospel.

Do2dtun also claimed that a man of God can be wrong because he is human. The hype man, who fought D'banj's sister also affirmed that a lot of people speak from a place of ignorance and from what favours them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Do2dtun's tweets

Reactions have trailed the post made by the media personality. Here are some comments below:

@Demolaar reacted:

There's enough space in the sky birds to fly, everybody should do whatever works for them."

@Dammyfrosh18 commented:

"Don’t mind him. Can his even allow unknown artists to perform on his church."

@Abraham_soter shared:

"You, of all people, have no right to correct or lecture the Church. You're not a pastor, theologian, or even someone actively contributing to spiritual growth So just keep quiet and focus on your radio shows! This is not a matter for you to dabble into."

@TripsFitsDesign said:

"Seriously things get so tiring hearing them in this country .You collect tithe , dress so magnificent, live the best life to represent God accordingly but you want another person to lower his or her value cos he no be you. Nawa oooo ire ooooo."

Do2dtun drags D'banj's sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Do2dtun shared a series of posts where he made allegations against his former wife and D'banj's sister, Taiwo. According to him, she denied him access to his children.

He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He boasted that the public would reach out to the singer because of his intended actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng