Nigerian actor Yul Edochie got the internet buzzing as he shared more details about his family

The Nollywood filmmaker teased his fans and followers with pictures of his four elder brothers

This came shortly after he reconciled with one of his brothers Linc Edochie, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie melted the hearts of netizens as he shared photographs of his biological brothers.

This came after the filmmaker and his elder brother, Linc Edochie, finally reconciled after months of falling out.

Yul Edochie shares family pictures as he shows off his brothers. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In November 2024, Linc Edochie appeared on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s podcast where he spoke about Yul incessantly showing off his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

This left and he lambasted his big brother online while also calling KOK stupid, among other things.

However, the brothers now seem to have let go of their differences going by Yul’s latest social media post.

On his Instagram page, the former politician shared a video of him and his big brother, Linc, giving each other a tight hug after sharing a traditional Igbo greeting by banging the back of their hands against each other.

Yul Edochie accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption explaining that blood is thicker than water.

Yul Edochie and his four brothers are getting attention online. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie reveals faces of his four elder brothers

A few hours after their significant reconciliation, the actor shared stunning photos of himself and his brothers.

The outdoor shots captured the distinguished sons of veteran actor Pete Edochie, each dressed in stylish attire.

Yul proudly confirmed they were his father's sons, emphasising that any gathering of theirs is always a beautiful sight.

"Sons of Chief Pete Edochie. Anytime we gather it’s always so beautiful,:" he wrote.

See his post below:

Yul Edochie and brothers trend online

Fans and netizens wondered if the family had a sister or if it was just the men.

See the reactions below:

tigress_verasammy wrote:

"Happy u both are united, u re a good man I'm sure of that. God help u sort things out his own way."

realmarachi said:

"But why do you look exempted."

vera_venz reacted:

"Una no get sister ? She for fine o."

tigress_verasammy said:

"Happy u both are united, u re a good man I'm sure of that. God help u sort things out his own way."

gayegba said:

"Beautiful Picture of a beautiful family and this is more than all the money in the world put together. Family is everything!"

mercye977 wrote:

"You edited yourself inside this picture your short hand gave you out."

mahaifeoma said:

"Why are you always different 😕😒??? See your short hands reflecting everywhere. Anyway thank God for this reunion minus juju ekwensu. I pray she'll not scatter what Queen May built."

ritaeva167 wrote:

"Can't you atleast beg Queen May to throw your remaining shoes over her gate so you can go pick them up?Rather than to be wearing these your Kapusu shoes all the time and be disgracing your generation."

julietego25 said:

"Picture dont lie. No hugging, no holding hands, you're on your own. See yourself o!"

bobbycoolpage wrote:

"Where's Mays family? Since her fans are so obsessed with yul and claimed he was rejected I'd like someone to show me May with her family, let me know guys."

iamhappywilliams said:

"Family is everything. Did you see how happy you are, reuniting with your blood. Unity is strength."

Yul Edochie flaunts Judy Austin's baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie got the internet buzzing after he shared a glimpse of his family with his second wife Judy Austin.

The controversial filmmaker shared a video of his second wife flaunting her heavy baby bump while dancing to Lawrence Oyor’s song Favour.

In the post, Yul Edochie expressed his excitement and pride about his partner Judy Austin. He went on to mention that they already have two children, with one more on the way. Speaking further, Yul also indicated that they plan to have more children in the future, possibly a total of seven.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng