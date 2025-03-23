Nollywood siblings Yul Edochie and Linc Edochie have finally buried the hatchet and let go of their differences

After the siblings fell out due to Linc’s words about Yul’s second marriage on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s podcast, they eventually settled their issues

Yul Edochie shared a post announcing their reconciliation and several netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his elder brother, Linc Edochie, have finally reconciled after months of falling out with each other.

Recall that in November 2024, Linc Edochie appeared on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s podcast where he spoke about Yul incessantly showing off his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

This left Yul enraged and he lambasted his big brother online while also calling KOK stupid among other things.

However, the brothers now seem to have let go of their differences going by Yul’s latest social media post.

On his Instagram page, the former politician shared a video of himself and his big brother, Linc, giving each other a tight hug after sharing a traditional Igbo greeting by banging the back of their hands against each other.

Yul Edochie accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption explaining that blood is thicker than water. In his words:

“Brothers reunion. Blood is thicker than water. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Reactions as Yul Edochie and Linc Edochie reconcile

The reconciliation between Yul Edochie and his brother Linc Edochie drew the attention of netizens. Some of them were pleased with the development:

El_asantewaa said:

“Do whatever makes you genuinely happy the world will adjust ❤️❤️❤️.”

Official.roserice said:

“@yuledochie is a man of family and peace. So happy you have sorted things out❤️.”

Nnenna_nwojiji said:

“EZEDIKE 🙌.”

Blemishcarecosmetics_nig wrote:

“THANKS TO ALMIGHTY GOD ❤️.”

Tinakorryofficial said:

“All love❤️”

Ladies_palace_wears said:

“Oya Facebook people food don dey ready oo😂😂.”

The.90nine said:

“Brother doings!!❤️”

Flashglobalofficial said:

“Isimmili for a Reason. It’s always good to be at peace with your Blood.”

Achabakingsley wrote:

“Y’all should allow this man to be happy in his page haba,did he offend your family ??”

Pressingforwardproductions said:

“Haters hope you are watching.”

Jocelyndoeni wrote:

“Judy I hope you’re watching. This is how this man will reunite with his children and choose not them anymore. At the end, Yul will apologize to his estranged wife even if they won’t come back together and peace will ruin forever. Ntoor Judy 😂”

Yul Edochie flaunts Judy Austin's baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie got the internet buzzing after he shared a glimpse of his family with his second wife Judy Austin.

The controversial filmmaker shared a video of his second wife flaunting her heavy baby bump while dancing to Lawrence Oyor’s song Favour.

In the post, Yul Edochie expressed his excitement and pride about his partner Judy Austin. He went on to mention that they already have two children, with one more on the way.

Speaking further, Yul also indicated that they plan to have more children in the future, possibly a total of seven.

