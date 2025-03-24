A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her recent encounter with popular robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita

In the video, she was seen introducing herself to the internet personality who greeted her politely and acknowledged her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the influencer's voice

A Nigerian lady's unexpected meeting with social media sensation Jarvis Jadrolita has captured the attention of netizens.

The brief encounter, which was captured on video, showed the lady introducing herself to the internet personality, who responded politely.

Lady captures 'raw voice' of Jarvis Jadrolita

The video was shared on TikTok by @favybliss464, who expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to meet Jarvis.

In the clip, Jarvis politely asked the lady for her name before remarking that it was lovely to meet her.

The encounter left the lady visibly shy but thrilled to have met her online idol and hear her voice firsthand.

In her words:

"This is her raw voice with me guys thank you so much for the likes and follow so far. I was so shy though but had to get along. I'm so happy to see ya and will be happy to see you one day again."

Reactions trail lady's meeting with Jarvis

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users commenting on Jarvis's voice.

While some were taken aback by her tone, others expressed their love for her, stating that she was so polite.

Her gracious demeanour and kind words to her fan reiterated the importance of treating others with respect and dignity, both online and offline.

@BASE_ON_BELIEVE reacted:

"Why u dey shake for voice ?? If u con see peller nko?"

@Oxladefansss commented:

"So this is the real way she talks. Softie."

@𝐙 𝐀 𝐘 𝐀 said:

"Jarvis get respect."

@Don_chibest said:

"Restaurant work wey I start today, dem don give me last warning. Turkey dey miss."

@THE GOAT CR7 commented:

"I love it when i see rich people no put pride behavior to the poor."

@Gidibillion said:

"More love keep winning nothing can bring you down. If you believe please give me a like on my video."

@lucasbright wrote:

"Imagine returning home very tired and calling your girlfriend Jarvis and hear this voice. I go feel alright asap."

@Wéird BàRøn commented:

"Take care of ur skin. Incase Dem ban Snapchat for Nigeria. Jarvis fine o."

@Kwesi said:

"Did she just forget her name nawaa oo."

@ZONA wrote:

"Happiness done make the woman forget her name."

@angelunaaa reacted:

"I love her voice so much she speaks Like a teddy bear."

@user9091491561758 said:

"Jarvis too old pass pellet e go regret for fusure why e no end up wit small geh."

@onyebuchi Ada added:

"Omo javis fine ooo. Black beauty."

@dorisgold said:

"Your enemies now go think say na editing."

@lonely baa said:

"Wow her beauty is unforgettable my sweet Jarvis."

@juneee reacted:

"Her voice is so soothing."

Watch the video here:

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

