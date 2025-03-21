Popular Nigerian pastor Christian Oyakhilome has lashed out at the viral controversy brewing in the Christian music sector

This is coming after singer Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus' disagreement on whether gospel singers should charge for their services

The renowned televangelist lashed out at the character traits of gospel musicians and how they affect the church

Popular Nigerian pastor Christian Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy has reacted to the online controversy going on in the Christian music sector.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus trended online after the singer reacted to the pastor’s remarks on gospel singers.

Femi Lazarus earlier berated gospel singers for charging fees to perform at church events. In a viral video, Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church spoke against gospel singers who are focused on making money with their talent.

According to the clergyman, gospel artistes have forgotten they are also ministers and need to turn to God to meet their needs.

The R&B singer, in a reaction, knocked clerics and accused him of gaslighting gospel singers.

According to Dakolo, gospel singers also deserved to live a good life as he listed some of the things they achieved with the money they charged.

Dakolo advised Lazarus to focus on building his church choir and using them for events if he knew he couldn't afford to pay popular gospel singers.

Pastor Chris preaches about gospel ministers

The LoveWorld president argued that no one has cheated the church more than the music industry.

He claimed that what most gospel artists have ever done is use the church for popularity and end up starting up their own church, or making money for themselves.

According to him, Satan enters into their minds to give them ideas on how to leverage the opportunities given to them in the church for financial reasons.

He further argued that most of these gospel singers do not know the word of God but are only blessed with the poetic abilities a sinner too can possess.

Watch him talk below:

Pastor Chris' sermon trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wole_plus said:

"RIP Sammie Okposo....Since you left the scene, a lot happened to the music ministry, Bro."

senatorani wrote:

"Most instrumentalist who play in secular got trained in and by the church. I know a couple of them."

thebrainbusy said:

"I completely disagree nobody uses the church more than pastors and politicians."

jerrysonproductions wrote:

"No sir, the church wasn't cheated for real! Everything started falling apart when politics and bigotry was introduced to the church and I'm a living testimony. If you are a singer or instrumentalist and not related to the pastor, elders, deacons or deaconesses you are on your own cos nobody will show you love or care about how you survive as a young person but those who are related to the leaders of the church will get financial support every Sunday, they'll help to support or pay school fees for them and give them other form of support as in, 95 % of the Nigeria hip-hop artistes we have today all started from the church but left the church for survival due to the politics and bigotry practiced in the church while some few ones remained in the church with the mindset of making money from the church business. We are our own problem."

juddy_theddy reacted:

"It all started from you Sir, you spoilt them all."

olivepraise said:

"Before you come and talk what you don’t know One truth is Christ Embassy revolutionised gospel music in Nigeria. Pastor Chris is Biggest supporter of gospel artists, so he knows what he's saying…"

dubby_710 wrote:

"Lowkey pastor de talk about Mercy Chinwo."

onyigil2003 said:

"This is why the Catholic choirs/choristers deserve their flowers . They are very dedicated without being paid or remunerated . The quantum of sacrifices they make is immeasurable."

Lara George defends colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Lara George responded to Pastor Chris Oyakhilomeh's comment about her colleagues.

She compared Nigerian gospel singers to secular artists who charged in millions and stressed that people would find the latter less spiritual if they led praise and worship.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so?" she asked

