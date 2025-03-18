A rate card a gospel singer allegedly sent to a church as a pre-condition for being invited has emerged online

This comes following singer Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus' disagreement on whether gospel singers should charge for their services

The rate card included an honorarium worth $10,000, among others to be provided by the church for the gospel singer

The rate card of a gospel singer has surfaced online amid the trending topic of whether ministers should charge for their ministration and services in churches and Christian events.

This is coming after Nigerian Soul singer Timi Dakolo responded to comments made by Apostle Femi Lazarus, who berated gospel singers for charging fees to perform at church events.

Christian influencer shares an invoice a gospel singer allegedly sent to a church amid Timi Dakolo and Pastor Lazarus' disagreement. Credit: femilazarus/timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Pastor Femi suggested that ministry should not be commercialised as he recalled how a singer charged N5 million to come and sing for his congregation.

The clergyman's comment in the viral video sparked a debate, with Dakolo defending gospel singers.

The singer shared the financial investment needed to sustain their craft.

According to Dakolo, beyond its spiritual significance, music is also a profession that needs to be compensated.

Gospel singer's alleged rate card emerges

Amid the disagreement between Dakolo and Pastor Lazarus, a Christian influencer on X shared a rate card a gospel singer allegedly sent to a church as a pre-condition for being invited to minister.

The rate card included an honorarium of $10,000, hotel accommodation, among others.

Sharing the rate card, the Christian influencer wrote,

"Let's address this issue of gospel 'music ministers' charging churches money for ministrations. This invoice was allegedly sent to a church by a gospel 'music minister' as a precondition for being invited. It involves a $10k charge with $5k non-refundable. Should music ministers do this?"

Screenshot of gospel singer alleged rate card. Credit: X/spiricoco

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that producer K Solo passionately defended gospel singers. He argued that producing music is a professional endeavour requiring significant financial investment.

Reactions trail gospel singer's alleged rate card

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens shared opinions about the rate card. Read the reactions below:

Row_Haastrup said:

"E even end am with God bless you. Omo…shey me too no go go carry Dey sing like this."

Gentlefire_1 wrote:

"My issues is why do we have to do this online?? Keep dragging ourselves online."

gdc4bb said:

"I think it's the fact that they have exorbitant charges. If each church honours me with what they can afford, then I'll be able to reach a wider group of people who will minister to me according to their ability. However, transport isn't cheap anyway..."

PaAwolowo said:

"Why are you covering the names of the minister, let us see, so that we can boycott this person."

weendheevah reacted:

"Heard a story of one of the great gospel minister we have in this country billed RCCG millions to perform. The church paid but didn't call him for ministration. Oga kept waiting for them to call him up but it never came. They said shebi it's money he wants he has gotten it."

enith4luv said:

"Considering the current economic situation, how do we expect the music ministers to survive if they are not paid?"

Lara George defends colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Lara George responded to Pastor Chris Oyakhilomeh's comment about her colleagues.

She compared Nigerian gospel singers to secular artistes who charged in millions, and stressed that would people find the latter less spiritual if they led praise and worship.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so?" she asked.

Source: Legit.ng