Singer Lara George has defended paying gospel singers to lead praise and worship at Christian events

The gospel singer also addressed pastors who think paying Nigerian gospel singers is unthinkable

Lara George's comment comes amid Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's revelation on the reasons some popular gospel singers left his church

US-based Nigerian gospel singer Lara George has waded in on the trending topic of whether Nigerian gospel singers should be paid or not for singing at churches or Christian events.

Lara George, in a statement, responded to people criticising Nigerian gospel singers for charging for their performance.

Lara George says gospel singers are professional in response to Pastor Chris' comment. Credit: larageorgemusic/pastorchrisoyakhilome

She compared Nigerian gospel singers to secular artistes who charged in millions, and stressed that would people find the latter less spiritual if they led praise and worship.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so? Or did you all think that they sing for free?" she asked.

Sharing her opinion on her Instagram page, she also suggested that some churches pay non-Nigerian artistes huge amounts of money while they perceive paying Nigerian artistes as an unthinkable thing.

"If you discovered that many of your favorite ‘pulpit persons’ who act as though paying the Naija artiste is an unthinkable thing, are actually paying the non-Naija artiste those so-called ‘high sums of money’, would your view of the ‘pulpit person’ change?" she asked.

Lara George asks pastors questions

The gospel singer, who stated that she can't stand bullies, also queried some pastors' lavish lifestyles as she asked for their source of livelihood.

"Have you ever asked whether it is the ‘pulpit-person’s’ tapes and cds that are affording them the lavish lifestyles they live with private jets here and there? Or is that lifestyle from tithes and offerings???? A Gospel artiste is indeed a professional. A professional artiste. Is there such a thing as a professional pastor? Dear ‘pastor’, What’s your source of livelihood exactly? If we stop the tithes and offerings, will that ministry also retire??? I can’t stand either bullies or hypocrisy!"

See Lara George's post below:

This is coming after Pastor Chris Oyakhilome shared why some popular gospel singers left Christ Embassy. He said many of the artistes began charging fees for their performances and became professionals making money from the church.

Reactions to Lara George's post

Read the comments below:

djgosporella wrote:

"This same question I have asked, ’IS PASTORING A PROFESSION?"

ademefunadelayo said:

"How is Pastor Chris a bully? I hope you know he has invested in many of these gospel artists too."

_kingthorba reacted:

"Gospel Artiste come with instrumentalist, backups, they rehearse at studios etc .. all these require money . I do not understand why you won’t pay them for coming on your stage."

Pastor Chris to rebuild church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Christ Embassy founder announced a plan to rebuild the burnt Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA).

Reacting to the fire disaster, Pastor Chris had said the church would build a bigger and better one.

Pastor Chris also presented the new design of the Loveworld Convocation Arena in a video to the elated congregation.

