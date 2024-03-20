Gospel singer Neon Adejo has shared pictures and videos from his proposal to his fiancee, Lade Kehinde, in the UK

Neon Adejo, known for his hit song 'Eze Ebube' also composed a sweet song for his wife-to-be

The gospel singer's post stirred congratulatory messages from his colleagues, fans and well-wishers

It is a season of proposal, engagement, and weddings in the Nigerian gospel music industry, as gospel singer Neon Adejo has proposed to his partner Lade Kehinde, a doctor.

Neon Adejo shared the good news on Friday, March 15, 2024, disclosing that he has found his "good thing."

The gospel singer known for his hit song 'Eze Ebube' shared pictures and a video from the proposal in London, the UK, showing the moment he took Kehinde to a beautifully design rooftop before going down on his knee to pop the question.

An excited Neon wrote in a caption:

"I found my good thing. Thank you for saying YES to me @muuchinto .In Jesus we trust."

Sharing the video, Neon wrote:

"One quick date in LONDON, now the rest is history This woman is so special."

Recall that gospel singer Theophilus Sunday also stirred reactions online after he shared pictures of him and his woman.

Congratulation messages pour in for Neon Adejo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

officialchiomajesus:

"Another Wedding Loading Congratulations."

steve_crown_official:

"WOW .. A VERY BIG CONGRATULATIONS MY DEAR BROTHER. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU. THANK YOU JESUS."

officialjudikay:

105!!!! Huge Congratulations over again Neon."

prospaochimana:

"Congratulations bro !!!!!"

victorthompson_:

"Kaiii! LADE don catch my brother."

kingpexxie:

"Ayeeeee!!!! It’s raining weddings in the lives of fine boys wey love Jesus!! I tap into am."

nosaalways:

"Congratulations man! God bless youbless you guys greatly!"

yadahworld:

"My brother has found a wifeee…. I’m too happyyy. Congratulations @neonadejo of the globe!"

