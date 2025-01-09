Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has landed in Nigeria after sharing her concern for residents in Los Angeles, United States, affected by the wildfires

The movie star, who resides in the United States, had to move back to Nigeria and shared her current location

Aside from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, other people have spoken about how the Los Angeles wildfires affected them, including Nigerian reality TV star Morey Faith

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde returned to Nigeria hours after she reacted to the Los Angeles wildfires in California, United States of America.

According to the movie star, her friends in the city have been affected, and she may have to evacuate. She also prayed to God to help the people to overcome the wildfires which have claimed about five lives.

Various reports have been made about the incident, and firefighters have been working to put off the fire that has ravaged the city. Reports claim that the Los Angeles wildfires were triggered by powerful winds and dry conditions, and there was no guarantee that some of the fires could be controlled.

Reports about Los Angeles wildfires

According to the BBC, over 137,000 people have been compelled to leave their homes. Some Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Ben Affleck, Eugene Levy, Miles Teller, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal, have been forced to leave their mansions because of the wildfires.

Nigeria's reality TV star Morey Faith was also affected. She posted a video on her Instagram stories and said that she had just 20 minutes to evacuate.

Several people have reacted to the wildfires, and they advised Omotola to return to Nigeria. Others prayed that God would protect her and nothing bad would happen to her and her family.

See screenshots of Omotola and Morey Faith's posts below:

See Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's tweet about the wildfires below:

Reactions as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde complains of wildfires

Legit.ng has compiled comments from fans after Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde complained about Los Angeles' wildfires below:

@Teezah_C:

"Please evacuate if need be, safety first. Stay safe."

@julie_osy:

"God is in control."

@adaoraukoh:

"Mama please safety first. Evacuate if you have to. Let's do our part first and God will perfect the rest. It is well with you in Jesus' name."

@KehindeOlawuni:

"Stay safe, God protect you and your loved ones ma."

@ChiomaElla13:

"Heartbreaking...God please."

@Fifehan87588119:

"I seize the fire in Jesus' name. Amen and amen."

@NgbodiGodson:

"Please come back to Nigeria, your country is blessed. No natural disaster except man-made one like kidnapping etc. Please come back home we love you."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's son graduates in US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omotola was a happy mom as she took to her social media handle to celebrate the university graduation of her last child, Micheal.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Omotola noted how happy she was to see her lastborn finish university with flying colours.

The actress, who is a mother of four, was in California along with her other kids to celebrate with Micheal Ekeinde as he officially becomes a university graduate.

