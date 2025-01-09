Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has reacted to raging Los Angeles wildfires in California, the United States

The Nollywood star shared how the wildfires had affected her friends as she revealed she might also have to evacuate soon

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's post comes amid reports that five people have lost their lives over the sad incident

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has dropped an update about her well-being amid the Los Angeles wildfires in California, the United States.

In a tweet via her official X, formerly Twitter handle, Omotola, while reacting to the sad incident, revealed her friends in Los Angeles have been affected by the wildfires.

The Nigerian movie star, who relocated with her family years ago, disclosed she might as well evacuate soon, turned to God in prayer over the city of Los Angeles.

"Oh God please We Lift Out City Los Angeles up before you …. We need you…. Looking like I might have to evacuate …. Oh Lord …. ! This is heartbreaking for my friends Already Affected. #LosAngelesFire," Omotola Jalade Ekeinde wrote in a tweet."

See Omotola Jalade Ekehinde's tweet about Los Angeles wildfires below:

Details about Los Angeles fire

The reports revealed that firefighters have been battling several blazes in the city’s suburbs, which has led to the evacuation of people.

The fires were said to have been sparked by a combination of dry conditions and powerful winds, as authorities say there is no possibility of bringing some of the fires under control.

According to the BBC, more than 137,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, while five people have also been killed in the fire.

Popular Hollywood stars, including Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Eugene Levy, Miles Teller, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal, have been forced to evacuate their mansions over the incident.

Reactions to Omotola Jalade's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actress' tweet, as many expressed concerns for her while others joined her in prayers. Read the comments below:

seyiallen:

"Pele. God will see everyone through. It feels like a movie. Shocking!"

Kezie008:

"Please stay safe. Our prayers are with your family.

Simply_Kenny:

"Stay safe, God protect you and your loved ones Ma."

adaoraukoh:

"Mama please safety first. Evacuate if you have to. Let's do our part first and God will perfect the rest. It is well on in Jesus Name."

Teezah_C:

"Pleasd evacuate if need be, safety first.. Stay safe."

NgbodiGodson:

"Please,come back to Nigeria your country is blessed; No natural disaster except man-made one like kidnapping etc.please come back home we love you."

flairsense:

"Stay safe. Evacuate if you have to."

