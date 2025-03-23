Nollywood actress Dupe Jayesimi’s recent video about her life as a childless woman has drawn a reaction from one of her siblings

After the movie star claimed she was responsible for training her siblings, one of them Tope Jayesimi, came online to counter the claim

In the heated video, Dupe Jayesimi’s sister shared what it was like growing up with the actress and netizens reacted

Nigerian actress Dupe Jayesimi’s sister, Tope Jayesimi, has called her out on social media over her recent interview.

Not long ago, the movie veteran was a guest on Biola Bayo’s Talk to B podcast where she shared some emotional details about her life and being childless at her age.

During the interview, Dupe Jayesimi claimed that despite being childless, the children she trained and raised never showed up for her when she came of age. This statement triggered her siblings and one of them, Tope, came online to address it.

In a video making the rounds, Tope Jayesimi asked the actress how she raised them when they were all young and living together in their grandma’s house in Ibadan.

According to the actress’ sister, Dupe Jayesimi never saw her and the rest of her siblings as her relatives, talkless of her children which she raised because she never thought they would become great people in life.

“How did you raise us? We baba’s children that also makes you bear the Jayesimi name. How did you take care of us then? You know that till now that you’re speaking on this program, you never saw us as your relatives, never saw us as your siblings or as your children. If you saw us as your children and counted us as your siblings, this is me Tope talking on behalf of everybody, that you saw me Tope, Adeoluwa, Biodun, Esther, that you saw us as your siblings or your children, you won’t come to social media to say all these things you said. But one thing I always say is there are always repercussions for actions. That they brought us to you to care for us and you thought you could maltreat us because you thought we would never amount to anything. Can you see the result? You thought we would be nobodies.”

Speaking further, Dupe Jayesimi’s sister, Tope, described their relationship with the actress, claiming that it was as if they were her maids and that she used to wash the film star's period-stained underwear.

Tope also claimed that Dupe Jayesimi sold their late father’s hectares of land which was meant to sponsor their education and kept the proceeds to herself among other things. In her words:

“Can you remember that time at home, I would be the one to wash your menses pants, when you want to eat, we behave like your househelps in the house where we all lived together, that almost every month when you go for shows, whenever you come back, fear would grip us. You have forgotten how you raised us. When our father died, what did you do to us? How did you raise us? We are now people today. Please help us ask her, our father’s land that was meant to be used to train us to school, please what happened to the land after relatives took her to the police that time? She sold the hectares of land, this same Aunty Dupe sold everything. All our late father’s entitlements as a professor in Ajayi Crowther University, she was the one who collected everything. You have brought this matter to the public, a lot is on ground.”

Reactions as Dupe Jayesimi’s sister calls her out

Dupe Jayesimi’s sister’s messy claims about the actress made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Ogunosun Olusola said:

“If she is your real mother no matter how she trained you can you talk to your mother like this.”

Bfa wrote:

“It’s better not to have relatives than to have this kind of relatives.”

olori Alaran said:

“Did she mention your name?”

Busola Adeyemi491 wrote:

“But there was a time she clothed you and sheltered you ,D's life eeen.”

Freefeeltip said:

“I've had the pleasure of knowing Dupe Jayeosimi personally, and I can attest to her kind heart. She's always been a devoted daughter to her mother and a good friend to those around her.”

BabyGirl_Mo said:

“Who is this one?”

Hon.ORIADE wrote:

“This one get sense so?”

Mama_tee said:

“Be mindful how you treat your loved ones when you have money, children never seem to forget whatever you do for them whether good or bad.”

Black Diamond wrote:

“I have seen her twice very proud she embarrassed me that day.”

Tosin Marvil said:

“It’s only family members that will 4get all the 10,000 good things you did and focus on only 1 bad thing you did. Very entitled people. This is y I don’t sacrifice anytin special for family anymore.”

Essentially needed said:

“This video buttressed her point about them as ingrate.”

Arinola2505 wrote:

“This lady no get shame ooooo make una leave this woman nah,she's dealing with a lot already.”

