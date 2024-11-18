Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has now officially confirmed the birth of her newborn baby after the news circulated on social media

Earlier in the day, actors from the Yoruba movie industry stormed Dayo's page to celebrate and congratulate her

Confirming the good news, Dayo Amusa denied the trending photo online and shared real pictures of her baby

Popular Yoruba actress and singer Dayo Amusa welcomed a child in the US, and the news spread on social media.

Although it was unconfirmed then, her colleagues and fans stormed her page to celebrate the good news.

Dayo Amusa shares the picture of her newborn. Credit: @dayoamusa

There was also a picture of a baby, which many stated was hers, as the news had just surfaced online.

Confirming the news, Amusa took to her official Instagram page to share the original picture of her child and reveal her gender to the world.

"ALHAMDULILAH 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My Treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy."

See her post below:

In the past, Dayo Amusa had complained about domestic violence suffered at the hands of her baby daddy, but she refused to put out more details.

It is also unclear who the father of her new baby is. Regardless, it remains a thing of joy.

Fans and celebs celebrate Dayo Amusa

Read some of their reactions below:

@abike_miiii:

"For those that are praying for the fruit of womb. May the almighty answer you soon🙏. We will rejoice with yall ❤️."

@toyin_abraham:

"Iwo Olorun oseun ganni😍."

@mo_bimpe:

"Yaay 💃 Oluwa Seun 🙏Big congratulations mama ❤️."

@wumitoriola:

"Congratulations on the arrival of your new born .Olorun awo olorun a daa si."

@kie_kie__:

"Congratulations sis 💕🙏🏼."

@de_morinz_ventures:

"Congratulations. Ahhh olorun ooooooo am so happy right now."

