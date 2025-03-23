Ini Edo Dragged for Attending Birthday in Ghana Hours After Crying at Dad’s Burial: “Fake Tears”
- Nollywood actress Ini Edo’s presence at Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party has caused an online stir
- The Nigerian film star was at the star-studded event in Ghana only a few hours after crying at her late father’s burial ceremony
- A video of Ini Edo at the party in Ghana went viral and several social media users took sides on the matter
Nigerian actress Ini Edo is making headlines for being at the trending Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s birthday party in Ghana.
On March 22, 2025, Ghana was at a standstill over the businessman’s 40th birthday party as several stars from all over the world were in attendance including several Nollywood stars.
Nigerian actress Ini Edo was one of the stars who graced the occasion and videos of her at the party went viral on social media.
In one of the trending videos, Ini Edo was seen looking sharp in a stoned black top and black jeans with round cutouts. She paired the look with a silver bag.
An X user, Albert Nat Hyde, posted the video with a caption where he condemned Ini Edo for being at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party only a few hours after being at her father’s burial in Nigeria.
Recall that Ini Edo hosted a big burial for her late father in Akwa Ibom on March 21, 2025, and several of her Nollywood colleagues joined her to mourn her father.
According to the X user, Ini Edo shed tears at her father’s burial only for her to fly to Ghana to attend Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party. The netizen added that all the tears the Nollywood star shed at her father’s burial were not real.
In his words:
“Ini Edo buried her dad just yesterday and was all teary. Less than 24 hours, she’s already on a plane to Accra to attend #RNAQ40 birthday party. All the tears were never real? Serious disregard for the dead for a few dollars.”
See the tweets below:
Reactions as man slams Ini Edo over Ghana birthday party
After Ini Edo was slammed for attending a star-studded birthday party in Ghana only hours after crying at her father’s funeral, it sparked an online debate as netizens took sides on the matter:
Papa Smurf asked if Ini Edo forever:
Prince Khwesi said the dead is dead:
This netizen said that no matter how much Ini Edo cries, it would not resurrect her father:
Miracle said that Ini Edo cannot mourn forever:
Prosper asked what Ini Edo’s father would have done if she stayed with him, mourning all day:
Big Jay expressed surprise that the celebrant was wasting his money to host Nigerians at his birthday:
Lynda Chinenye said it was too early for Ini Edo to go for parties:
This netizen said Ini Edo defied her father’s death like it was an inconvenience:
According to BBF, Ini Edo only lives once:
Ini Edo teaches daughter to spell
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Ini Edo captured the hearts of her followers with a charming video that offers a glimpse into her life as a mother.
Posted March 11, 2025, the clip shows Ini patiently guiding her daughter, Light, through a spelling lesson while telling fans to watch her new movie on YouTube.
The actress, dressed casually, asks Light to spell basic words, and the little girl’s responses resonated widely online.
