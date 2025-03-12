Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, recently posted an endearing video on social media, showcasing a tender moment where she teaches her daughter, Light, how to spell simple words

The video has sparked widespread reactions from fans, with many praising Ini Edo’s nurturing demeanor and her daughter’s adorable responses

This moment ties into Ini’s journey of welcoming her daughter through surrogacy in 2021, a decision she has openly discussed, emphasizing her desire to build a family on her terms

Nollywood star, Ini Edo, has once again captured the hearts of her followers with a charming video that offers a glimpse into her life as a mother.

Posted March 11, 2025, the clip shows Ini patiently guiding her daughter, Light, through a spelling lesson while telling fans to watch her new movie on YouTube.

The actress, dressed casually, asks Light to spell basic words, and the little girl’s responses have resonated widely online. This tender exchange showcases Ini’s dedication as a parent and her ability to balance her thriving career with raising her now three-year-old daughter.

A Glimpse into Ini Edo’s Parenting Style

The video begins with Ini Edo sitting with Light, who was born via surrogacy in 2021, a milestone Ini announced to the public amid both support and scrutiny. In the clip, she gently prompts her daughter with words like "light."

Fans in the comment section have noted the sweetness of the interaction, with posts highlighting Ini’s calm and encouraging tone. This aligns with her past statements about wanting to provide a stable, loving environment for her child despite the challenges of single parenthood.

Fans react to a video of Ini Edo teaching her daughter how to spell

@queenkannyblack said;

"Awwn that little baby🥰🥰🥰🥰I’m watching it because of her I promise🥰"

@kazam_allen said;

"Awwwwww so cute😍😍😍. I nearly shout my ovaries! I kon remember say i still dey manage stay sane with the one i get 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@kingsley.carinton said;

"It's the "mhhhhh" for me"

@high_power025 said;

"Imagine Hollywood stars having YouTube tv, how YouTube for be😂😂😂😂"

@gudybag said;

"Just finished watching 🙌🙌 good movie 💯interesting story 💯wonderful cast💯🎉"

@officialsusan_aig_ceo said;

"She is so preciously smart , good job dear mama❤️"

@choice_sasha said;

"This little angel made me watch this video to the end, she's such a beautiful soul😍😍"

@dorathylucky said;

"Mama I just finished watching the movie no too long age , omo the movie is a bager 🙌🔥🔥 Thank you for putting up such a great work"

@__mercyj_ said;

"You’re such a great mom❤️❤️❤️"

@nzeolekanma said;

"Have you told this girl that Tinubu is her president ?"

Ini Edo shows off her daughter's face

In an article published by Legit.ng in January 2025, Ini Edo showed off her daughter's face for the first time.

Fans similarly gushed over the interaction, though some debated Light’s resemblance to her mother.

The video highlighted Ini’s gradual openness about her motherhood journey, a shift from her earlier privacy following her surrogacy announcement.

