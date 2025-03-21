Videos from Nollywood actress Ini Edo's father's burial ceremony in Akwa Ibom state are beginning to surface online

Popular stylist Mimi Yina shared a video of her helping Ini Edo with her attire while sharing how the process went with fans online

Nollywood stars like IK Ogbonna, Rita Dominic, and Desmond Elliot, among others also turned up for Ini Edo to pay last respects to her late dad

Nollywood actress Ini Edo on Friday, March 21 buried her father in Akwa Ibom state as videos from the event emerged on social media.

Recall that in February, Ini shared an emotional post with her fans on social media. In the short message, the actress announced the unfortunate demise of her beloved father, who she revealed was her greatest cheerleader.

Ruth Kadiri, IK Ogbonna, others at Ini Edo's dad's burial. Credit: medlinboss/ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ini in a caption affirmed that the heavens had gained an angle as she further eulogised the late man.

Celebrities storm Akwa Ibom for Ini Edo's dad

A series of videos are beginning to emerge on social media showing how celebrities in the entertainment industry showed support from Ini Edo as she laid her father to rest.

Weeks after losing her father, Ini Edo buries dad in Akwa Ibom. Credit: iniedo

Source: Instagram

The likes of Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Ruth Kadiri, Real Warri Pikin, Desmond Elliot, IK Ogbonna, Mimi Yina aka Medlin Boss, among others were spotted at the event.

Slide the post below to see pictures of some celebrities at Ini Edo's father's burial:

Fashion designer Medlin Boss also shared a video of her styling Ini in traditional wear as she shared how challenging it was.

According to the stylist, Ini's attire was made in 48 hours.

In a caption of the video, Medlin Boss wrote in part.

"By the way there was no make up ,no Gele nothing And Watching Me Perform Magic In Uyo By Getting Vendors In 30mins And At That Time Of The Day Surprised Her And As She Kept Saying Forget It Medlin No One Will Answer You Here O This Is Not Lagos As She Watched Me Continue To Make Calls known Stop , Trust Me To Never Give Up Until I Get Exactly What I Want (Perfectionist)And To Her Surprise I Got all The Vendors Come Through And She Was Shocked And Then She Looked At Me And Said Chai Medlin Every One Needs You In Their Corner."

See the video Medlin Boss shared below:

Below is another video of Ini Edo stepping out for her dad's funeral below:

Reactions as celebs turn up for Ini Edo

Several netizens applauded celebrities for their show of support towards the actress. Others, however, shared their opinions about the celebrity attires at the event, Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

aima_touch said:

"The support is adorable."

nitaunusual reacted:

"Why everybody wear shoulder pad abeg."

diaryofamillegenzmom said:

"Everyone looking so snatched, may God rest his soul."

geraldineodey17 said:

"Ruth kadiri it's in a world of her own."

lucky_chibuzor reacted:

"Na show Abi Na burial."

official_babymadrid:

"Una don turn burial cloth to model shoot."

nkem195 said:

"This celebrity lifestyle shaaaaaa. Even for burial una Dey do photo shoot?"

deofashion_empire said:

"Shey na wedding? What's going on here."

Lola Alao loses mother

In other news, Legit.ng reported that actress Lola Alao also lost her mother.

She shared some pictures of the deceased taken when she was still hale and hearty as she announced the sad news.

In her post, the actress expressed how much she and her siblings would miss their mother and added that God loved her a lot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng