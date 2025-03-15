T20Luxury, a luxury fashion brand, has called out popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin

The post criticised the popular food critic for possibly wearing a fake luxury Cartier eyewear

The fashion brand message to Opeyemi Famakin triggered reactions from netizens, with many taunting the food critic

Popular Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin is the latest celebrity to be called out for making use of a fake luxury item.

Recently, a fashion police, T20Luxury, has been calling out several Nigerian celebrities, with the likes of singer KCee making the list after he was called out for wearing a fake T-shirt.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin accused of wearing fake eyeglasses. Credit: opeyemifamakin

In the case of Opeyemi, the luxury brand shared a picture of the food critic with a Cartier eyewear on its page, which it tagged.

The fashion police also shared a picture of what an original Cartier eyewear looked like in comparison to Opeyemi's.

Netizens taunt Opeyemi Famakin. Credit: opeyemifamakin

The fashion page, however, didn't directly blame Opeyemi, but suggested that his stylist or shopper may have unknowingly provided him with a fake item.

In a caption which included a message to Opeyemi Famakin, the fashion police wrote,

"Dear Opeyemi, That is a fake Cartier eyewear right there. We understand that, you may rely on the expertise of a stylist or personal shopper to source your wardrobe and related items. However, we trust that you recognize the hazard that the plagiarism has on the society. To maintain authenticity, we encourage you to conduct due diligence when hiring a stylist. Ensuring that your items come from verified vendors, including working with certified stylists and personal shoppers such as T20Luxury, is essential."

See the post shared by the luxury page below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Opeyemi Famakin proudly pledged his support for Chef T while condemning actress Wumi Toriola’s move to drag the food blogger.

Reactions as fashion police calls out Opeyemi Famakinwa

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens taunted the food critic. Read them below

__d_senator said:

"Dem don drag MrDragger."

hybee_visuals wrote:

"Fashion critic don catch food critic."

deeppocket4l said:

"This one first be like who fit buy original glasses."

ollybabymo22 said:

"Ope mind never touch ground since last week."

flashforce212 reaction:

"e good as him collect food critic collect from luxury police."

hot_asthetic_clinic said:

"So what make him use all his savings buy glass Abi Kini."

temitopesoftwork said:

"@opeyemifamakin 🎤 Oga ope Oya explain this cos if na to Dey judge food now that one no Dey tae before u open mouth like Volkswagen boot."

Opeyemi Famakin cries out over Chiefpriest

Legit.ng reported that the food critic visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state, and gave his review.

Not long after, Famakin put out an alert about his life being threatened as Cubana Chiefpriest slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threatened that Karma would catch up with him.

Opeyemi claimed Chiefpriest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat in the message he sent to his DM.

