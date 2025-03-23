Ace Nigerian gospel singer Tobe Alabi shared her take on the age-long conversation surrounding female gospel artists

Tope, in a viral video, recounts why she dresses a certain way sometimes and what many are unaware of

The Gospel artist's lengthy video has ignited mixed reactions on her fans and social media users in general

Some Nigerians were surprised to hear Gospel minister Tope Alabi speaking about the use of jewelry and wigs as workers of the lord.

The musician, whose daughter recently got married to her heartthrob, explained in detail why she dresses a certain way sometimes.

Tope Alabi's new video on gospel musicians sparks reactions online. Credit: @tope_alabi

According to her, God has never told her not to wear wigs and jewries. She stated that the decision to cover her head in church is solely hers. Tope Alabi also announced that there are instances where she dresses to 'look the part' in some of her music videos.

Additionally, the minister of God revealed that there was a time she could not afford to buy big earnings and that was why she didn't wear them. Ultimately, she advised that people dress the way they want, rather than attach sentiments to it.

Tope Alabi comment on why she wears wigs and earnings ignited reactions online. Credit: @tope_alabi

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Tope Alabi's post

Read some reactions to Tope Alabi's post below:

@iwalewaartistry said:

"First time mama dey explain 😢people of the world e ma buru o...mummy tee we are good with whatever joor.😍."

@mumsaffection said:

"You don’t need to explain to anyone,it’s your life.May God bless you more."

@oreoluwa_khadijat146 said:

"Focus on what God sent you,people opinions doesn't matter."

@dahunsy_phaith said:

"But u once sang against it naaa madam😂 u sang against wig …bleaching😂."

@mikolobo_ said:

"Gracefully is the purpose of our lives but so many people don’t understand how God works. You pray and believe it will come to pass. Living testimony too 👏."

@fausatbak said:

"Wahala ni won ko Ara won si, when u're suffering where are they ,if u don't dress they will still talk do what ever u want ma,you own Dem no explanation.mumy I love u wholeheartedly."

@midas_fabricsjewels said:

"People's opinions don't matter .Please pay attention to what God sent u to do."

@officialaronkyololade said:

"😍😍😍You owe nobody any explanation Auntytope😍😍Focus on what God asks you to do."

@tenniolaabike said:

"Mummy wa, you did not start lik ds ma,are you telling us that we that we don’t lik putting earring we don’t have money to buy it ni ma,hmmmm muleeeee."

@olajidey01 said:

"The mystery behind your shining that many do not know. 3 times in a year help is given to the people, the fatherless and the widows in honor of God. Isaiah 58."

