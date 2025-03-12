A concerned father displayed the love letter written by his 8-year-old son, which was found in the latter’s school bag

The content of the letter made it go viral on X, as the father sought advice on how to deal with the issue

Many people who came across the video reacted to the choice of words used by the boy in his letter and his fine handwriting

An eight-year-old boy wrote a love letter to his schoolmate, a development now making the rounds online.

The young boy's father shared the letter and asked for advice on what to do.

The letter's content was made public by an X influencer, @jon_d_doe, to whom the father sent it.

In the letter, the little boy used fine grammar as he wrote to his schoolmate.

Part of the letter read:

“You are truly the one for me, The day would not be complete without you.”

Seeking advice, the father said:

“I come home last night and my wife told me she found this in my Son's school bag, I don't even know how to handle this, please any advice would be greatly appreciated. He would be 8 years in May.

“I don't know if I should beat him, talk to him or scare him. I just need something that would stick with as he grows. Please help sir.”

The influencer advised the man on how to deal with the situation while hailing the little boy’s handwriting.

His words:

“First, I must commend your wife for bringing this to your attention. Second, your son at 8, has a beautiful handwriting. What he has done, is not new. I did it, but I was a little older.”

He further advised the father on the approach to follow, stating that he shouldn’t beat the boy.

He said:

“Tell him that you have seen the "love letter" that he wrote to his "girlfriend". And that you did same to his mother, but only when you were an adult and you had studied your books. Tell him that the ones you did when you were much younger, didn't work because the girls laughed at you, & when your teacher saw the letter, your teacher read it out loud to the class and everyone laughed at you. Tell him that this is not the right time to do such.”

Reactions trail 8-year-old boy’s letter

@Stevezap said:

"The boy should be nurtured in writing, this actually happened to me when I was young, them beat shege banza comot for my spirit."

@gina_millionz said:

"The writing is so good. A man's writing. I guess he took after his father."

@Kcigbokwe said:

"Beautiful writing. A smart son that needs to be watched over."

In a related story, a young girl in primary 3 wrote a love letter to a boy in her class, while a lady showed the love letter her neighbour wrote to her.

JSS1 student receives love letter

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that in a viral video, a man displayed a love letter a girl wrote to his younger brother in Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1).

The letter went viral on TikTok after the man displayed it, as the young girl said she didn’t want the boy to forget her.

Many people who came across the video reacted to the letter and how the young boy behaved when he saw it.

