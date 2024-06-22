Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has joined the podcast trend as he goes on Nedu Wazobia's show "The Honest Bunch"

While on the show, Kanay O Kanayo made some jarring revelations about Nollywood and its dark side

He also lashed out at some untalented and untrained female actors who have found their way into the Nigerian movie industry through the backdoor, including using "sex-for-role"

Famous Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo was recently on Nedu Wazobia's popular podcast, "The Honest Bunch."

While on the show, the veteran spoke about the dark side of Nollywood and the things that happen behind closed doors, which have stunted the industry's growth.

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo goes on Nedu's podcast and makes jarring revelations about Nollywood. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He also spoke about his acting career and how long he wanted it to last. During his conversation with Nedu and his gang, KOK revealed that homosexuality is predominant in the movie industry.

The actor also shared that Nollywood is currently riddled with young girls and ladies who can't act but have been able to find their way into the industry through the backdoor.

Kanayo O Kanayo talks about sex-for-role

KOK opened up about how too many desperate girls are in Nollywood who don't merit it but got in through sex-for-role.

He said acting is not something that just anybody can do; it is a talent that can only be improved upon, not taught.

The Imo state-born actor also revealed that he wants to continue acting until he is 90 or even more.

Watch the viral interview below:

Kanayo O Kanayo's interview sparks reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed KOK's interview:

@alauju:

"Let me shock you , this is if your shock absorber is working …. I’m done."

@jovheey:

"Best in been outspoken politely, love that for him."

@brymolawale:

"Kanayo .O. Kanayo go dey around at 70-80-90.. dey act!!"

@its_i_savy:

"Our shock absorber is working well master, shock us!"

@hairgorgeousng:

"Monday I go carry chair sit fit your YouTube page Cus this is going to be bomb blast."

@steelzdavincci:

"My shock absorber is working sir, shock me."

@bonair.collectionss:

"My shocker absorber is working perfectly."

@iam_erica5012:

"Nah Nedu nd he podcast go put fire for Nigeria last last ‍♀️table go break on Monday make I load data dey wait."

@king_ari08:

"My shock absorber ain’t working sir!! E dey Ladipo..."

@babafemi78:

"Another Monday another wahala is brewing that's if your shock absorber is working."

@joycee_cutefeet:

"We don't want to sell crayfish sir table scattered."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

