Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, is one of the most talented and beautiful stars in the movie industry

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the actress touched on aspects of her life, career as well as some of the issues in the movie industry

On if truly filmmakers ask to sleep with actresses before casting them for roles, Adunni revealed that it has never happened to her

Popular Nollywood star, Adunni Ade, in a recent interview with BBC News Yoruba confirmed that the rumours of film directors asking to sleep with actresses for roles is actually true.

The mum of two who had earlier talked about her life, career and notable life-changing moments also addressed one of the menaces in the movie industry.

Adunni Ade says she has never been asked to use her body to get roles Photo credit: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

It has never happened to me

On the question of movie producers and directors asking actresses to sleep with them before they get roles in a movie, Adunni revealed that it is true.

The actress noted that she has heard cases but it has never happened to her. She further added that she knows a number of people who make such demands.

She then disclosed that the current trend is the reason she advises ladies who want to come into the industry to get their priorities straight and not let the hunger for fame drive them to do inappropriate things with anyone.

Adunni also added that aspiring actresses should hold on to God and work very hard.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

akingbadegabriel:

"Keep up the great work o God bless you ❤ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ade.b3nson:

"This is fantastic ❤️. Ku ise, Adunni."

daplus2013:

"In terms of looks she blows every da*mn nollywood actress out of water. Her acting is really improving too. Most importantly she’s real."

garbertoyin:

"Good, love her so humble @iamadunniade."

Uche Maduagwu slams Kanayo for saying there is no sex for roles in Nollywood

Uche Maduagwu did not agree with Kanayo O. Kanayo's statement that many women are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Kanayo had also insisted that there is no sex for roles in the industry.

According to Uche, 75% of popular actresses in Nollywood were victims of sex for roles.

Sharing a personal story, the controversial actor said he was told to sleep with male producers that made passes at him for a big movie role when he just entered the industry.

Source: Legit.ng