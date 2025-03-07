A Nigerian man in the US army has taken to IG to lambaste media personality Radiogad for speaking ill of Davido's craft

Recall that Radiogad had thrashed Davido's upcoming album after listening to the snippet and advised the singer to opt for tailoring instead

His comment angered his fans, especially the US-based man who expressed his utmost dissatisfaction in a trending video

Fans of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, abroad are not taking things lightly with Radiogad over his comment about their huncho.

Radiogad allegedly called for war with Davido in a previous post. It appeared that the outspoken media man spoke trash about the singer's new album 5IVE, slated to drop in April.

The media personality said Davido needed to quit music and pivot into tailoring, where he'd do better. Following his comment, Davido stormed his DM to warn him sternly, which he, in turn, posted online.

He wrote:

“Davido Came In My DM Last night and thr£atn£d to Kpai Me… Guys If Anything Happens To Me Or My Family Make Una Know Say Na Davido Run Am.. As A Social Commentator, I Have The Right And Freedom To Express My Views On Social Media And I Am Not Scared Of Anyone, Just Thought I Should Let You Guys Know.. Evidence Of His Messages Attached In This Post…..”

Davido's fan slams Radiogad

The whole drama caught the attention of a die-hard Davido fan. A Nigerian man in the US army used his social media platform to brutally call out Radiogad over The Unavailable crooner.

He made a case for Davido, calling him 'the most hardworking rich man he knows." The man, identified as Kingfatalist, captioned the post:

"E no go better for you @radiagad @davido is the only rich man pikin wey I know wey Dey hustle pass poor man pikin Walahi 😂 @davido has been consistent since 2011 iyayin shey e easy nii he has never fell for for once 😂 @davido Walahi I no like as you dey comment under all these oloriburuku people post just leave then for me I take God beg you 😂😂😂"

"@davido @burnaboygram @olamide and @wizkidayo are the only 4 artist wey I respect for naija the rest I no too send them !! I be these 4 artist fan !! I support them equally !! Radiogad e no go better for you for that your kitchen wey you Dey do video I know say you don block me and also that obo ole @esthersky_77 wey dey sell toto for Onitsha 😂😂.

"When davido don blow you and your mama still dey knack same preeq inside onitsha farm e no go better for you for mentioning davido for your mouth na Ogun go chop that your smelly kpekus 😂😂😂😂😂 @davido for life !!! Nobody fit gbegesi !! Davido na legend no debate or argument about that !! Once again e no go better for you radiogad and that obo ole Onitsha @esthersky_77 go find a job and stop constituting nuisance online."

See the post below:

Fans react to US man's comment on Radiogad

Read some reactions below:

@foreign_coins said:

"Where samklef lately, Yankee do put am for one tight corner 😂😂😂."

@dozzy_xchangez said:

"I swear to God that radio boy really needs some lessons… imagine talking rubbish about someone hard work 😓 for many years… omo that man deserves to regret his life."

@ayatu_nc said:

"Oga u too like wahala… dat radiogod just Dey find cruze… baba no get level."

@talentboomproduction said:

"@davido I’m in support we use everything beg you no reply that wèrèy @kingofficialfatalist2 but boss your mouth no."

@__freshforever__ said:

"Hahahhahahaha no mind that konkombolity wey de call himself radiogad😂."

@ce0646 said

"Facts 🔥🔥🔥 that’s real truth tha broda Dey hustle 1000% 🙌🏿always putting the work all day."

@sukobillz said:

"Na only God know where them hide Samklef abi them don seize him phone 😂😂😂."

Radiogad knocks Davido over 'Awuke'

Legit.ng earlier reported that US-based social media commentator Radiogad criticised Davido over his new song Awuke.

Recall that Davido released his first single of 2024, 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley, late last year.

Reacting to the now viral song, Radiogad expressed his reservations, triggering online reactions from the 30BG camp.

