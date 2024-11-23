The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas has shared the latest news on the death of actor Junior Pope

He said that he wanted to sue the producer Adanma Luke, whose movie cost the death of the actor, however, the contract he signed could not permit him

The Nollywood star also shared how he wants AGN to operate from henceforth, among other issues

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas has said that he wanted to sue actress and producer Adanma Luke for the death of actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

After he reviewed the contract the late actor and Luke signed, it became impossible for him to sue her because only Junior Pope's family had the right to do so.

Emeka Rollas speaks on how he ended the case against Adanma Luke over Junior Pope's death. Image credit: @emekarollas, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Rollas made this statement during an interview with Arise TV and he added that he is working toward making the guild to be more structured.

He revealed that when Junior Pope died, he discovered that the deceased had not paid his monthly dues for one year. Hence, he advised members of the guild to pay whatever they were owing.

The Nollywood star added that actors in the industry will be given license with which they would need to operate as professionals. Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, after he was involved in a boat mishap in Anambra state.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Emeka Rollas speaks on Junior-Pope

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Emeka Rollas' interview on Junior Pope, Adanma Luke, and AGN below:

@iam_valebridge:

"Junior Pope died due to Nigeria's negligence of health and safety. To date, people are still travelling on similar pathetic boats without life jackets. Many are still sinking on a daily basis, and the government has overlooked the safety of its citizens. For me, the director is a victim of Nigerian factors."

@iam_petithazard:

"No die ooo make them no use you do upgrade."

@halafbi:

"In all you do in this life … just try no first die. E get why."

@steadimaji:

"Just take the steps don't talk much."

ijezz_ijezz:

"This argument makes sense."

@lrd.caesar:

"Who provide such evil contract for Junior Pope to sign?"

Junior Pope: Adanma Luke begs for forgiveness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adanma Luke had broken down in tears on social media as she reacted to Jnr Pope and her crew members’ demise for the umpteenth time.

The new mum pleaded with Nigerians to forgive her while stating that the tragedy was destined to happen.

Adanma Luke’s statements in the video raised a series of mixed feelings, with some Nigerians sympathising with her.

Source: Legit.ng