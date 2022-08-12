Popular gospel artist Sola Allyson shared relationship advice with her fans and followers at a time when many are being served breakfast

The gospel singer, in a statement, said no one can ever be perfect as there are some breakfasts everyone will be served

Sola spoke on how every relationship comes with its challenges and how the partners must be intentional and be ready to work it out

The singer also addressed the importance of body parts in relationships but said it can only be satisfying for sometime

Nigerian gospel singer Sola Allyson has weighed in on relationship issues and the growing rate of crashed relationships.

In her statement via her Instagram page, Sola said everyone has climbed many mountains and love kept them going. She stressed that in relationship matters, no one could be perfect.

Sola Allyson gives relationship advice. Credit: @solaallyson

Source: Instagram

She said:

“There are some breakfasts we will all chop! Gbogbo wa l'a máa jẹ breakfast! Àbí? But we got here! Friendship better. Bond deeper. Life finer! No giving up on love! It is the same for EVERY love story! Challenges. "Breakfasts". Premium tears. Limited edition sighs. But luxury brand joy afterwards!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sola Allyson says love is real

The gospel singer emphasized that love is real and alive as she added that the partners must be intentional and be ready to make the relationship work.

She said:

“Love is real! Love is alive! I testify! Maybe because I'm a fighter soul on one side and a healer soul on the other sha. Maybe. I don't know. However, whatever, no giving up on love for me! But, wait o, I'm not saying you must die there oooooo! Everyone with their own trajectories, and some situations are not just redeemable especially when the other person is not open to learning and growing and shifting from their comfort zone. One person cannot do it alone. But what I'm saying is, love is alive! True love exists, I KNOW it! But it takes work sha, káì! That inner work that is from your core...‍♀️ Is there anything in this life that doesn't take being INTENTIONAL, regardless of how easy it looks? What is that good thing in this life that just falls on somebody's laps? I'm still learning o, but I've not seen, yet.”

Sola Allyson speaks on the role of bumbum

The singer said bumbum is valid in relationships, but they can only satisfy one for some time.

She said:

“For those of you saying you disagree that bumbum and brests is not love, ha. It's OK. Ẹ múra síi. Ṣèbí I mentioned that those things are valid and everyone is free to have their own spec, right? But then, however you look at it, those things are "sweet", but they can only satisfy you for sometime...The soul wants what the soul wants - connection with another of its kind....”

Sola Allyson pens emotional message to her son

Gospel musician Sola Allyson left her fans and followers in their feelings after she penned a heartfelt and emotional note to her darling son.

The doting mum started off by describing the young man as her son, friend, project, investment and the one whom she hopes to please God through.

The singer also noted how she deeply loves the young man and his siblings, even though there are times when she has to be tough on them.

Source: Legit.ng