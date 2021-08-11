Nigerian Gospel musician Sola Allyson has dedicated an emotional post to her dear son on social media

The music star rained accolades on the young man while noting that he and his siblings have all taught her to be a good mother

Sola also reflected briefly on the strained relationship with her own mother while wondering how she (her mother) could have abandoned her

Gospel musician Sola Allyson recently left her fans and followers in their feelings after she penned a heartfelt and emotional note to her darling son.

The doting mum started off by describing the young man as her son, friend, project, investment and the one whom she hopes to please God through.

The singer also noted how she deeply loves the young man and his siblings, even though there are times when she has to be tough on them.

Sola wrote:

"The one (with the others) whom I love deeply and he knows, but I'm thoroughly tough on and still is (are) "crazy" about me. They know I can do anything for them but I won't accept anything from them. Still? Ha. Ó ga gan."

Sola pointed out how she has managed to maintain a beautiful friendship with her kids even amid scolding, disappointments and heartbreaks.

“The scoldings, disappointments and "heartbreaks" between us that come with growing make the friendship stronger. Of course working to get better and getting better obviously,” she wrote.

Strained relationship with own mother

In a different portion of the lengthy note, the singer briefly reflected on the relationship with her own mother. Sola disclosed that her mother abandoned and gave up on her.

She wrote:

"Being a Mother makes me wonder how mine gave up on me. How can a Mother give up on her own child??? How? Why? Well, it is what it is. Journeys are different... How can you leave your child roaming through life's roads alone without you??? Well. A dúpẹ́!"

Concluding the post, the singer admitted that her children have indeed been great teachers.

See the post below:

Fans react

Fans and followers of the singer thronged her comment section with different reactions. Read what some of them had to say below:

official_ayobaminectar said:

"Dear Ayòbámi... Thank you for bringing smiles to my very own momma's face always... We love you."

nikdapcakesandevents said:

"You will not labour in vein Aunty Sola. God bless and keep your dear Son and his siblings. His position in the home will never be vacant in Jesus name."

lomandy105 said:

"This is really an early morning sweetness and inspiration."

iamojuolapeayaba said:

"The 6th and 7th paragraph hit hard. E ni se laasan o. Only tears of joy will you experience over them. By the way, you are short sha Aunty Sola."

