Ifeluv is not letting her fiancé and baby daddy off the hook yet as she continues to jab at him online

Recall, the content creator had jabbed at her baby daddy and accused him of cheating with 'everyone'

In a TikTok video, she seriously jabbed at the skit maker by airing his dirty laundry in public, leaving many with much to say

Nigerians wonder when Ifeluv, real name Adegoke Ifeoluwa, would stop taunting the former love of her life, Oluwadolarz on social media.

The duo have dragged each other through filth for the last week, but it all began when Ife accused her man of cheating.

While the skit maker did not exactly refute the allegations, he charged at her and called her so many names, including being a liar and a manipulator.

He shared a lengthy post exposed some hidden aspects of their marriage, and even mentioned that Ifeluv's surgery claims were false.

In a new post, the content creator decided to spark drama on social media and shared a post. Using her official TikTok account, she posted a video where she accused him of being dirty.

She wrote:

"Find time to heal untop man wey we dey bag tp brush & baff."

Watch the video here:

Many react to Ifeluv's post about Oluwadolarz

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@odunayoolajide said:

"gush! I can't believe the hate comments from women in this comment section. you people should stop. you are the ones pulling women back while we are teaching women to be strong and confident."

@Timothy 💡said:

"Says a lot about the kind of lady you are too then cause you were with this guy for so many years."

@adelajaimoleayo60 said:

"This lady does not love him again, she has moved on when she spoke out. Ladies will be warning them, they won't listen."

@AMEENAH ❤️ said:

"You dey force am to brush and bath but u collected ring then oo."

@Similoluwa said:

"Oga rest , no be same skit you sef take carry belle , no be you he first Dey do skit with how belle take enter if you no be like the new girls wey dey come now , just rest."

@Shakar💙🧢1️⃣ said:

"Maturity is when you stay mute at where dey expect you to shout, momma you don't need this good man can turn bad its normal."

@able101_03 said:

"Olobuku you can’t spoil him for us brotherhood like him like that, when everything was going good you no talk this. Pain is that you lol😂."

@Alake’s place said:

"This girl…rest…so that you will win later……most people that shout first always cry later….just rest and focus on your career."

@Queen_fandj said:

"I can understand how hurt you are but pls be calm cos of your son. He still remains his father and you must protect the interest of the innocent boy."

@ceebee_5 said:

"That’s why it’s very important to learn how to keep some things from people that are very close to you cause if una fight na every good and bad secret then go spill out 😂."

