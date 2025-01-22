Influencer and actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy Ojo, has continued to flaunt her fiancé and Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux

The singer has shown how much he loves her and he fondly shares photos of her on his social media page

This time, he displayed some pictures of himself and his beautiful fiancée which captivated many of their fans

Influencer Priscilla 'Priscy' Ojo has continued to make the news following her relationship with Tanzania singer Juma Jux. In his latest post, the Ololufe Mi hitmaker shared some photos of himself and his lover at an airport.

He also posted the convoy that picked them as they drove on the road. Juma Jux showed how much he loves music as he sang and vibed to one of his songs. Fans of the couple were excited for them and made some nice comments on his Instagram page.

Juma Jux and Priscy Ojo's relationship

Priscilla is the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. The 23-year-old has shared several lovey-dovey moments with her partner. In a recent interview, she noted that she and Juma Jux will be getting married in 2025. She noted that the wedding venue will be in Nigerian and Tanzania.

Priscy's mother has also appreciated Juma Jux for being a good son in-law and she thanked her daughter for not bringing shame to her home. Iyabo was also grateful to God for the kind of children He gave her. Besides, she was already reaping the fruits of her labour.

Iyabo Ojo is known for supporting her colleagues and turning up at their events. Hence, it is expected that her daughter's wedding will be a star-studded occasion.

See Juma Jux's post below:

Reactions as Juma Jux flaunts Priscy Ojo

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux give couple goals below:

@chiomagoodhair commented:

"My people."

@everythinglynda.56:

"I almost shout God when o. I don forget say I don marry."

@fareehat_au:

"@everythinglynda.56 we will tag your husband."

@bolanle.bukola:

"@everythinglynda.56 Ur oga no dey beside you make he bring you back from Ur fantasy or wonderland."

@rachael_oghoghosa:

"@everythinglynda.56 make oga renew bride price. You self done try e nor easy."

jessicaposh1:

"Our in-law, even if we don’t understand the music, it is very sweet. Our sister is happy and we are happy too."

@funmexoso:

"The most beautiful picture for today, God bless this couple, so compatible."

@ekaete.kitchen:

"This is the content we signed up for."

@teema_abosede

"Our beautiful couple. You both are blessed."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about Priscy's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo has given us an insight into what to expect from her daughter, Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

he actress was a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, where she spoke about her career and many more.

Speaking on her daughter's upcoming wedding to her Tanzanian lover, she shared her joy about Priscilla's relationship with Juma Jux.

