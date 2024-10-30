Highly-respected Nigerian singer and music producer Tems has shared what her life before fame really looked like

The singer was invited to an interview with Big Boy TV when she shared how she started her music career and meeting Wizkid

Tems disclosed that she only had a few songs before she met Wizkid and recorded Essence, which later became a huge hit

One of Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems' interview has been trending on social media and drawing so much attention from her fans and netizens in general. The singer revealed her humble beginning and what her life looked like before she met Wizkid.

While speaking, she noted that her plan was to play every Friday at a bar, but they rejected her because she had no song. She proceeded to record a song, and at the time she only had three songs.

New video of Tems spurs online reactions. Credit: @wizkidayo, @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

However in 2019 after she released Try me and it's music video, she heard Wizkid wanted to meet with her and that was how they recorded Essence in 2019.

Tems stated that until much later she never really had a sense of direction as she just went with the flow until she released her EP.

She asserted that she wished she dreamt bigger as she would have been more prepared for her career and the lime light.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Tems' interview

Read some reactions below:

@instablog_oou:

"I remember that some people dey shout say no be wizkid help Tems. Can you all see now that wizkid has been a big influence in her career."

@samuel_0r1:

"Wizkid influence in Africa is different but you people are not ready for yet."

@warrifirstson:

"Wizkid is the real goat he discovers hidden talent 🙌🙌."

@yusupmb_:

"Wizkid helped her life."

@tfabmac:

"WIZKID had to come in for Beyoncé to see you. In all your hardwork in this life, always pray to meet a WIZKID o."

@captain_mavins:

"WIZKID made tem's."

@ammygee43:

"Wiz influence, she said after Essence he knew she was blown when the likes of Beyonce reached out and many more top artists 🔥."

Wizkid and Tems perform at Essence Fest

Meanwhile, it is always a beauty to watch craft masters work together seamlessly to deliver an evergreen piece; Wizkid and Tems embodied this.

Clips of Wizkid and Tems performing together at the Essence Fest in New Orleans left many gushing as they marvelled at the Afrobeat gems' ability to take their audience on a 'thrill' trip.

Another thing from the concert that caught the attention of many was Tems outfit which left very little to the imagination.

