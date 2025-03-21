James Brown has shared a video of himself having a nice time where he went to swim but didn't disclose the place

How wore a sleeveless crop top and two pants as he dived into the swimming the pool to swim

Fans had a good time laughing at the clip as they shared their take about his body language and wear

Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has teased his fans with what he has been up to.

The controversial influencer, who was said to have hit hard times, went to a swimming pool to have a swim and to relax.

In the clip, he was wearing as sleeveless crop top and two pants, a red one underneath the black one.

In the caption of the post, he said that it was a 'splish' splash kind of day for him.

James Brown flaunts body

While jumping in the pool, the way he displayed also caught the attention of his fans. However, he showed his swimming skills, but fans were not satisfied with it.

In the video, James Brown showed off his body after coming out of the pool. He was seen shaking his backside while backing the camera.

He also made some funny moves as he tried to pull up his pants to show what was between his legs.

Recall that James Brown has been in the news in the past few days. Aside the fact that he was rumoured to be having difficulties in paying his rent.

It was also claimed that he was neck deep in debt by a lady known as Amira. Amira made some videos to call him out and embarrass him over the property he abandoned with her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to James Brown's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the crossdresser. Here are some comments below:

@midesax shared:

"See werey small thing,anyway, market muswt sell by force."

@raggy_drumz wrote:

"Try dey rewatch ur video so u go fit cry tired opue."

@barbie_salon_asaba said:

"Omo I weak for this video."

@jakeeee____05 commented:

"Guy! What's up with you now, You no dey even make brotherhood happy just dey do like electric fish inside water."

@c.h.e.f__g stated:

A"chalugo, na double pant you wear so?"

@ekaettee_ shared:

"The swim suit from here??? U no tag them now!! That’s wrong."

@olowoone said:

"Since mummy of Lagos relocated, James has gone low-key ."

@omazara_ wrote:

"Oh God. What in the world is dis ."

James Brown rejoices over Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, was released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

