A funny video shared by a lady showed her partner's playful nature during a visit to her family home.

The clip revealed the man's utmost excitement as he spent time with his partner's loved ones.

Man dances happily at partner's family house

Lady recounts begging partner to behave himself

Identified on TikTok as @angelarocolo, the lady posted a compilation of clips that captured her partner's carefree spirit.

Despite her initial pleas for him to behave, he proved to be a jolly and entertaining presence at her family house.

The video showed his playful acts, including dancing with abandon and even balancing a bottle on his head.

His incredible energy and joyful demeanour made him steal the show during the entire duration of their visit.

Man refuses to be calm at his partner's family house

He was so willing to let loose and have fun with everyone and this added to the 'sweetness' of the gathering.

"Me: Babe please behave when we get to my family house. See him," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man dances at partner's family house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@noxxy95 said:

"Your family must be free spirited people, that's why sbari is so free."

@Hluvukani I Makhuvele said:

"Someone must have told him to feel at home."

@kholo said:

"Its obvious He doesn't owe them any cent."

@Raletsi Michelin said:

"Lol you can see a man that doesn’t cheat."

@Zelda wrote:

"This man paid the lobola cash, no installments and tipped the uncles."

@AmeenahBintsalim said:

"A man that gets along with everyone in you family. A win is a win."

@Dabs Woo Ngconde said:

"He was told he's a son there and he wanted to see if they meant it."

@Mathatho Ntsaoana said:

"That's my husband whenever there's something they'll tell me to come with him, may his soul continue to rest in peace."

@t.dhlamzito said:

"Problem is you said the words when he was already holding a Savanna in his hand."

@NegotiableCritic said:

"Imagine trying to convince everyone that bro did you wrong. No one will believe you."

@user2013626602998 said:

"Next there's issues btw you 2 they won't believe you, ba tlori wamusekela."

@ofentse_mantalk said:

"I blame malume James, he said "Feel @ home mkhonyana wami" cos he brought Gordons."

@KaMathenjwa wrote:

"Ngicela ukubona other videos because I can't stop watching this one and it short nje."

@kayz store said:

"My sister look for your family quick quick because that one is his & you're the stranger I promise who else says the same?"

@Phipheey added:

"I basically think he was welcomed with love and felt at home. Kudos to your family."

Watch the video here:

