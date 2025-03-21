Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to share her pain with netizens

The movie star got emotional as she talked about losing several brand deals over her controversial past on the internet

Nkechi Blessing’s plea for a second chance was met with mixed reactions after her touching video went viral

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday (NBS) has cried out after losing several brand deals over her past online behaviour.

Recall that the movie star was known for being very controversial online by dragging the men in her life or colleagues who stepped on her toes. However, she now seems to regret those moves.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing posted an emotional video where she talked about how some people take a liking to her after meeting her and plan to work with her. However, whenever they seek third-party opinions from others, they are discouraged from working with her because she has a reputation for dragging people online.

Nigerians react as Nkechi Blessing laments over brands refusing to work with her. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi Blessing, the online controversies she was involved in were because of her past romantic relationships which crashed and the other party tarnishing her image online which she feels she has to speak up and defend herself. The movie star said she has never dragged anybody in her life and only replies to people who come for her.

She said:

“Before whatever relationship I had that went viral online, I’ve had several relationships with people that didn’t even make it online and the relationship ended and then just one that came online and made headlines, people are categorising on it. Why am I saying this? I meet someone today that likes me and wants to help me, not sexual, just normal people that like me that didn’t meet me online, and you know in life if you want to do something with somebody, either business, relationship or anything, you will seek third party opinion like ‘this person I met can you tell me some things about her’ and you hear things like ‘ah! Run away from her o, she will drag you online’ why? I am not blaming anybody because this is my doing, na me cause am, but then again, whatever relationship that came online and became a topic, wasn’t because I wanted it to be like that, it ended months before the outburst, meaning I had already moved on with my life, not wanting anything to come out in the open but the other party needed it to so that he could feel good about himself then that was me trying to defend myself because the internet never forgets. I won’t have someone speak ill about my person and I will not come to defend myself. If it were to be now, I would probably ignore because this is the life I’m living now, ignoring every negative vibes and just focusing on positivity only, but it has been affecting me. Imagine someone wants to work with me and they seek third party opinion and they hear things like ‘ah! That controversial girl! She’s not somebody you can work with’.”

Actress Nkechi Blessing cries out in touching video as brands refuse to work with her over her reputation. Photo: @Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Nkechi Blessing said she could no longer take the negativity surrounding her person and that people should try to get to know her by themselves instead of relying on what they see online because she is actually a sweet person. She said:

“I can no longer take it, it is enough, I know I made all of you see me like that but that is not who I am. Allow me to have friends and business partners in peace, let them know me by themselves, that bad person wey una dey call me for internet, let them experience it themselves. If not be by the grace of God, I for no dey see food chop because I know how many deals I have lost but God’s grace keeps me going, it is enough. At least I have shown traces of changes for the past two years.”

Nkechi Blessing apologised to everyone who sees her as a nuisance and she begged them to give her a chance by working with her. In her words:

“This is my sincere apology to everybody that has seen me as an idiot, a nuisance and a notoriety. Please I beg you in the name of God, if you see someone that wants to work with me, give them the benefit of doubt, tell them ‘know her by yourself’, I am a very sweet person to work with.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing begs fans to work with her

Nkechi Blessing’s emotional video where she admitted to losing deals because of her controversial reputation, went viral on the internet and netizens dropped their hot takes:

Blancoavenue said:

“Everyone deserves grace ❤️.”

Garcia17z said:

“Una no know ni many of una go suffer this tin😂any small tin u don quick post ur personal life for internet.”

Ateentuu said:

“Lol all those people that advised their friends against getting close to you did their friends a great favour lol.”

Augustamaryehimen wrote:

“Internet never forget 😢.”

Priscy_ia wrote:

“I wish some content creators can learn from this….the internet never forgets.”

Mhzginia wrote:

“That’s why it’s best to be careful about what you put out here on these social media streets.”

Lifeofnenye said:

“Every action displayed on the media has positive and negative consequences and this is hers , ( Negative consequences).”

Sumptuousdee said:

“You gon learn 😂.”

Cutesandie said:

“Really meaning of "Experience is the best teacher" glad she has learnt and hopefully changed for the better.”

Theo_ijay said:

“You use your own hand spoil your future because of impatience, bad character and bad mouth..... You see yourself, reputation ruined and sadly internet never forgets😢.”

Source: Legit.ng