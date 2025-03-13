Nkechi Blessing angrily confronted an individual who labeled her a "sugar mummy" in their phone contacts, showcasing her frustration with unsolicited assumptions about her personal life

The Nollywood actress publicly shared a screenshot of the exchange, highlighting her ongoing battle against misrepresentation and unwanted advances from fans

This incident ties into her broader narrative of rejecting the "sugar mummy" tag, as seen in previous outbursts where she cursed those making similar claims

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently shared a screenshot of her chat blasting an individual who saved her name as "sugar mummy" in their phone. The incident, which unfolded on social media, stems from a private message she received, prompting her to share a screenshot of the exchange with her followers.

Known for her outspoken nature, Nkechi did not hold back in expressing her irritation, calling out the person for their audacity and emphasizing that she is not in the business of financially supporting younger men. This confrontation is the latest in a series of events where the actress has had to defend herself against such labels, reflecting her determination to control her public image.

The exchange began when the individual reached out, seemingly unaware that their contact name for her would be visible. Upon noticing it, Nkechi unleashed her fury, questioning why people persist in associating her with the "sugar mummy" stereotype.

She has repeatedly clarified that she is not interested in such dynamics, instead positioning herself as someone seeking mutual support in relationships. Her reaction underscores a recurring theme in her interactions with fans—a frustration with assumptions that undermine her independence and hard-earned success in the entertainment industry.

What did Nkechi Blessing say?

In a post on Instagram, Nkechi Blessing says she wakes up to cursing people that kept her number online. In her words,

Every morning I wake up, I will keep swearing for the person that kept my number online as a sugar mummy,it will never be well with your generation yet unborn…Nothing good comes to you ever again till the end of your life..

See the post here;

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing’s response

@pluswoman.ng said;

"Excuse the laughter 😂😂😂 so ashawo dey hungry men to do like this😂 Look at somebody’s serious l0ver hustling for sugar mummy😂"

@mrlilgaga said;

"Sugar mummy ke😂"

@boocurlar said;

"Maybe you should follow up with the girl which of the app he got it. From there work on removal. Or what do you think"

@ajoke_ade288 said;

"Some people go still take the guy contact go message ham oo😂😂"

@iamfreshie said;

"Make I go ask him the same question.. “Are you a goat”?"

@joyceeofficial_ said;

"Nawa for some people sha which kain message be this"

@affordable_collection said;

"Amen to the prayer 🙏 the rate at which this small boys are looking for sugar mummy is alarming 😡😡lazy goats everywhere"

Nkechi Blessing Blows Hot Over Secret Admirer

Recall Legit.ng reported in December 2024 when Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday blew hot on social media over the message she received from a young man.

In that article, Nkechi exposed a young man’s message proposing a secret affair, reacting with similar outrage and curses.

The December incident, like the current one, showcases her no-nonsense attitude toward those crossing her boundaries.

