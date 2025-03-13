A lady has stirred emotions online after sharing her experience with her biological father, who never treated her like a daughter

According to the lady, her father despised her so much and always told her that she would never amount to anything good

The lady also recounted how her biological father allegedly tried to end her life on her wedding day as she was about to walk down the aisle

A lady's heartfelt account of her strained relationship with her biological father has sparked emotions online.

In a touching revelation, she shared the depths of her father's disdain towards her, which had a bad impact on her life.

Lady narrates emotional ordeal in hands of her dad

Lady recounts what her dad allegedly did

The lady, who identified herself as @thebeautyroomsalon01 on TikTok, recounted the disturbing events that transpired on her wedding day.

She alleged that her father had attempted to harm her as she was about to walk down the aisle, leaving her shaken and distraught.

According to her, this traumatic experience was the climax of years of emotional distress inflicted by her father, who had consistently belittled and demeaned her.

Lady says dad tried to end her life on wedding day

As a child, she endured her father's scorn and painful remarks, which eroded her self-esteem.

He had predicted that she would fail in life, doubting her ability to succeed in her education and career.

Despite these hurtful comments, she persevered, eventually finding solace in her relationship with her husband.

In her words:

"What if my dad succeeded when he tried to stabb me on my wedding day as I was about to walk down the aisle? Hate? Nah I’ve healed and learn to accept an apology I never got. Blocked him since that day. My biological dad.

"The reason I would like to have another wedding is because when I think about my wedding day that’s all that comes to mind oh I’ve never cried like that day and almost ruined my makeup before my husband could see me. Since I was young he hated me. And he use to tell me that yazi when I use to model that I will never finish school and I’ll amount to nothing."

Reactions as lady shares experience with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@mukondie_mkc said:

"Cuzy did it not traumatise us all? yoh I’m so glad you’ve healed. We should re-do that day shem. Threads ndido lugisa futhi."

@Carol Nimz said:

"I am sure all of us repeated the caption to make sure we read the right word "Dad".

@PALESA MAILULA said:

"I know I am not the only one that read the caption multiple times so that I convince myself that my first "yoo" was because I didn't read well."

@Marj said:

"I think you need to do story time cause wow i thought my English is not englishing."

@NABI commented:

"I had to read that caption like 5 times to understand you better. I hope you healed and always be happy."

@Nokuthulamakwatuy said:

"We worry about stranger while people are going through the most. God I'm ungrateful forgive me."

@melisa nafula added:

"What if my parents could have not died. Me right now I could have cleared my school fees and gotten my certificate from college but they slept."

