Some fans have a habit of sending some unsolicited messages to celebrities and it happened again to actress Nkechi Blessing

She said shared what the fan sent to her inbox requesting her to be his sugar mummy and take care of him

The movie star was irked by this request, she lambasted him, and also shared their conversations online

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has opened up on what a male fan sent to her which made her uncomfortable.

Nkechi Blessing reacts after a fan asked her to be his sugar mummy. Image credit: @nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

The male fan said he wanted someone to be his sugar mummy and the best person he considered was the movie star.

Nkechi felt irritated by his demand and described him as a lazy bast*ard. She added that if anyone sends her that kind of message, the person will be blocked instantly.

Several netizens also shared their take on her post. While some said the guy had audacity to make such a demand, others simply blamed the harsh economic situation in the country.

See Nkechi Blessing's post below:

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing's fan's demand

Check out some of the reactions to Nkechi Blessing's post calling out a fan who wanted her to be his sugar mummy.

@intimatesbykoko:

"When you pray for audacity, clarify the kind you want. The MEN kind of audacity, Where do they buy it from?"

@talented_minutes:

"How much Nkechi wan give you? I hope nor be she run am herself shall cus these broke girls with high taste."

@goddess_deb

"Country hard. Everybody is hustling."

@kellysilva_kelechi:

"How Nkechi wey get low sugar go be sugar mummy."

Nkechi Blessing posts gorgeous look

Earlier, the role interpreter shared a beautiful selfie of herself rocking a sweater and she posed with her phone. She rocked a luxurious black hair and had mild makeup on, which complimented her beauty. Her fans were in awe of her as they complimented her beauty.

See her photo below

Nkechi Blessing celebrates her Xxssive's boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing decided to celebrate her boyfriend Xxssive who marked his birthday on October 9, 2024.

The celebrant wore a suit to mark his special day which made Nkechi Blessing to wonder if the outfit was for his wedding.

She made a heartfelt prayer for him as she noted that he was a headache to her, Xxssive also got nice comments from fans of the movie star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng