Former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide is celebrating her 24th birthday on December 23, 2024, to the joy of many

The online personality and show host has been anticipating her special day for a while, and now that it's finally here, she's ecstatic

However, fans noticed that this would be the 5th time that Tacha will be celebrating her 24th birthday and shared their takes

Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, is on top of the world as she celebrates her 24th birthday in grand style.

The recently relocated media personality has been dropping hints about her birthday for some time now, as she could not wait to turn "24".

Unfortunately, fans dug up one of Tacha's old tweets from the year 2020, in which she claimed to be turning 25 after being born in 1995.

This has now spread confusion across social media as fans wonder why she claims to be turning 24 in 2024.

See the post here:

See her birthday post here:

It will be recalled that Tacha made headlines after she shared the process of erasing Davido's tattoo from her chest, generating tons of reactions online.

Tacha's new age sparks online reaction

Read some comments below:

@tundedaniels15:

"Singing: Miracle no dey tire Jesus o, blessing people no dey tire Jesus o."

@henrychika1:

"If she chooses to celebrate one age repeatedly for the rest of her life, how does that affect any of us ?"

@official_frabjous_empire:

"They are always scared to enter 30😂😂😂."

@salamatu.ssa:

"If I say I’m 25 four years ago and I say I’m 24 now, just mind your own business cos I’m 24years of age."

@_______r.i.t.a:

"Nigeria girls no dey pass 22... 23... 24."

@_mickeycole:

"God, the internet is goated!"

@lucy_ng2:

"Funny thing about hiding your age is, the real age will still be your real age and nothing you can do about it."

@mimiibeh_:

"😂😂😂 I can never reduce my age for any reason… 1996 kids we are turning 29 next year to the glory of God."

Tacha at 26: Fans gift BBNaija star

Legit.ng earlier stated that fans of BBNaija star Tacha, Titans, went all out for their queen to celebrate her on her 26th birthday.

The reality star was given numerous presents, including N10 million, a huge money cake and other mouthwatering gifts.

Tacha was seen gushing as she was presented with all her new gifts while surrounded by her Titans.

