Wizkid has dropped a comment about the Nigerian Super Eagles' amid the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games

The Nigerian Star Boy expressed his enthusiasm for the Super Eagles’ preparation towards the match against Rwanda

Wizkid's comment about the Super Eagles has since gone viral, stirring reactions about the singer's interest in the Nigerian national team

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid has openly shown support for the Nigerian Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda.

On Wednesday, March 19, Wizkid returned to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where he expressed his enthusiasm for the Super Eagles’ preparation.

The Kese crooner praised the national team’s energy under newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle.

“New Super Eagles team! Love the energy,” Wizkid tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are set to go head-to-head with Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.

The Nigerian football team's chances of progressing to the World Cup depend on securing crucial points from both games.

And Wizkid happens to be one of the many Nigerian football lovers counting on them to earn a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of Newcastle United players grooving to Wizkid's song after they lifted the Carabao trophy.

The Magpies had defeated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup finals to emerge as the winner.

Reactions trail Wizkid's comment about Super Eagles

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens applauded the singer for drumming support for the Super Eagles. Read the comments below:

abazwhyllzz wrote:

"Make them no do mistake listen to any of your songs abeg make the energy no drop."

_egungunn said:

"This is a good PR for super Eagles." Super Eagles will win next World Cup... Bookmark this tweet!!!"

MediaBoyfriend reacted:

"Support from a big star like you will definitely help boost them even more."

Rarelyyseen said:

"Country dey spoil, you no talk about that one, na Super eagles dey do you."

ololade10_ said:

"Now watch how super eagles prosper. Everything they do henceforth will be productive and with good results. Wizkid has acknowledged super eagles, Everything will become gold.."

kasimu_mzamilu reacted:

"They always come up with good kits but ended up making Nigerians mathematicians. Cos they either had to wait for Guinea to beat Togo for them to qualify."

KryptInfluencer said:

"This man no dey watch ball oo."

moralcompass231 said:

"May the Super Eagles energy be crowned with success, joy and luck. Amen."

Wizkid's son joins Reece James' dad's academy

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's third son Zion was enrolled at a football academy owned by Chelsea star Reece James' father.

Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock aka Jada P shared a short clip of her first child with Wizkid Zion being enrolled at Nigel James Elite Coaching academy.

The short clip showed Wizkid's son in the Spanish club Real Madrid jersey as he was handed the football academy jersey.

