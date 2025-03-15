Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock has shared the moment her son Zion joined Nigel James Elite coaching academy

A short video showed the moment Wizkid's son Zion received the academy jersey as he conversed with an official

Rumours had previously emerged on social media that Wizkid's son Zion had been enrolled in a football academy

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has joined the list of celebrities in the country who have enrolled their children at foreign football academies.

On Friday, March 15, Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock aka Jada P shared a short clip of her first child with Wizkid Zion being enrolled at Nigel James Elite Coaching academy.

Wizkid's son Zion gets football academy jersey. Credit: jadap/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The short clip showed Wizkid's son in the Spanish club Real Madrid jersey as he was handed the football academy jersey.

Zion, who is Wizkid's third, joined the academy run by Nigel James, the father of Chelsea captain Reece James and his sister, Lauren James, who also plays for the Blues women's football club.

The video shared by Jada P comes weeks after a photo circulated on social media showing Zion with Jada P at a football academy.

Wizkid's son Zion at Reece James' dad football academy. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Zion was seen with his coach, paying attention to his instructions. The young boy in the viral picture wore a Cristiano Ronaldo number 7 jersey from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr and posed with his leg on the ball like a professional player.

Joining the football academy is a boost for Zion's career as Nigel James Gibbs is an English professional football manager and former player. He is currently a first team coach at Reading and has been an assistant coach at Swansea City, has previously worked as a coach with the Under-19 squad of Tottenham Hotspur and has been assistant manager of Asteras Tripolis in Greece.

Watch video of Wizkid's son at Nigel James Elite Coaching academy below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Basket Mouth shared a video of him enrolling his son at the Premier League football club Liverpool academy in the UK.

Several netizens were impressed with Basketmouth’s decision for his son, and they called it a smart move.

Reactions as Wizkid's son joins football academy

This video of Wizkid's son joining a football academy has spurred reactions from Nigerian netizens. Others also reacted to a clip of Zion chewing gum in the video. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

askietom28 said:

"Congratulations."

abby_authentic_ wrote:

"E Dey body !!!"

meme_skyy01 commented:

"Can you imagine? SMH."

treesseeds said:

"Why is he chewing gum during this moment?"

May D speaks against comparison with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Mr May D, caused an uproar on social media with hismessage directed at music fans who compare him to Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

May D, famous for his hit song Ile Ijo, in a viral tweet, bragged about his influence in the Nigerian music industry.

He also warned fans and critics against comparing him to anyone in the music industry, especially Wizkid.

"Don’t ever compare me to anyone in this industry again !! Especially wiz!! I’m a different breed!!! GOD’s baby," May D wrote.

