Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has labeled Rwanda the cleanest country in Africa.

The 47-year-old led Nigeria to their first victory in five matches at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen scored a brace to help keep Nigeria's 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

Chelle expresses desire to return to Rwanda

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has expressed his desire to visit Rwanda after the World Cup qualifiers.

According to RadioTv10Rwanda, the former Mali coach praised the Rwandans for their hospitality and the warm welcome extended to the Nigerian team.

The former Boulogne coach said returning to Nigeria with three points brings him greater joy. He said:

"I don't understand why, because I live in France, and I can see that Rwanda is cleaner than France.

I know Rwanda because of their brand (FlyRwanda), and I would love to return."

With the performance of Super Eagles, Eric Chelle has brought smiles to the faces of Nigerians with his attacking style of play.

Troost-Ekong says Rwanda has the best stadium in Africa

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong praised Rwanda's top-notch sporting facilities.

The former Watford player urged other African countries to emulate the standards set by the East African nation and added that the hospitality received was unmatched. Ekong said:

"This is my second time in Rwanda; the first time was great. When I walked into the stadium, I thought this is the best stadium I’ve seen in Africa.

It’s a big compliment to what’s been done here, the facilities. Rwanda has set the standard for how things should be in Africa, and this is something we need to unite on as a continent. Rwanda has set a great example.

From the cleanliness to the hotel to the airport, everywhere we’ve been so far, and most especially the people, have been friendly.

It’s always difficult when you’re on the pitch fighting, but as soon as the whistle blows, there’s respect for one another."

Eric Chelle shares honest review

Head coach Eric Chelle has offered his honest thoughts on the game after starting his time as the Super Eagles manager with a vital win in the qualifier.

He applauded the players for their performance but admits the team needs to improve having only been together for about four days before the match. He said:

“It was a difficult game, Rwanda has a great team. I am proud of my players' performance. We work a lot within a few days.

We had just two full training sessions. We kept the ball in the second half, good performance from my guys (players),” he said at the post-match conference.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to revive their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign thanks to two first-half goals from Victor Osimhen per MSN.

NFF sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF its executive committee meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025, made a resolution on the national team.

The football body confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

Impressive striker Victor Osimhen arrived early and was one of those who reported first, with captain William Troost-Ekong arriving today with the host of Premier League stars including the Innit Boys.

